KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another round of valley rain, mountain snow Tuesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The next weather system arrives Tuesday with another chance for valley rain and mountain snow. This system is expected to be weaker than the previous. Drier weather is forecast later this week with warming temperatures. Tonight: A 20% chance of showers after 2am. Mostly...
KGUN 9
Another cool day, with light morning showers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few showers will likely move through this morning, mainly before 11 AM. Skies will clear to partly cloudy with only a slight chance for an afternoon shower or two. Staying well below normal again today. While remaining active, the storm track will shift north...
KGUN 9
A soggy and chilly start to the new year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Light to moderate showers will continue, off and on, through late morning. Expect diminishing, but isolated, showers through the afternoon. This will keep temps. several degrees below normal. A secondary wave will pass through early Tuesday with another chance for valley rain and. mountain snow.
Road to Mt. Lemmon closed New Year's Day
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has announced the closure of the road leading up to Mount Lemmon.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 2022 going out in Tucson style
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather persists today. The next storm system will arrive Sunday bringing rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds. A few showers may linger Monday before the next weather system arrives Tuesday. Drier weather is expected later this week. Today: Sunny, with a high near...
KOLD-TV
Road to Mount Lemmon closed because of snow, ice
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the road to Mount Lemmon is closed at the base because of snow and ice. Only permanent residents and employees are allowed up. Renters are not allowed up. Road conditions and the most current information can...
ADOT: I-19 southbound reopens in Tucson
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the southbound lane of Interstate 19 has been reopened.
thisistucson.com
Tania's 33 and 13 other places to find bomb menudo in Tucson
Editor's note: This story was originally published in January 2022. The back of Tania’s 33 is like if what lurked behind the Wizard of Oz’s green curtain was actually amazing. Past the plastic flaps that separate the front and back of house, behind the horseshoe-shaped grill, steam table and fry bay that produce most of the items on their prodigious menu, you’ll find a narrow hallway lined with stock pot stoves.
Police: 2 shot Sunday near Speedway, Swan
Police say the incident happened near Speedway and Swan. Both victims were treated with non-life threatening injuries.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
Tucson rings in the new year at annual Taco Drop
The Taco Drop featured various bands, food trucks, and a silent disco. People were ready to ring in the new year by counting down.
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023
6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?
7-year-old Karen Rosalba Grajeda lived in Tucson, Arizona with her mother and her little sister. She was in the first grade at Elvira Elementary and she loved to ride her bike and go roller skating.
KOLD-TV
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday morning, the Tucson Police Department said they received a report about a fight involving weapons at 1805 E. River Road. TPD said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for the suspect but so far,...
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: It’s better to do good than well
This is the 31st installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. “I want you to carry my...
New Restaurant Coming to Popular Shopping Center
A healthy restaurant option is opening soon.Photo byOutcast IndiaonUnsplash. When it comes to shopping destinations around greater Tucson, few can compete with the combination of quality and volume as La Encantada. It might be the one destination where the storefronts are nearly always full, and vacancies are quickly filled. With the turning of the calendar into 2023 visitors to the shopping district will find even more options than ever before, and while this includes a handful of clothing outlets, it will also include a new restaurant for hungry shoppers to stop off at.
Wanted suspect captured after chase and rollover on I-19
The Tucson Police Department has arrested 39-Year-Old Michael Caylor after a chase on Interstate 19 near Valencia Road.
KOLD-TV
Person fighting for life following vehicle-train crash near Park, Valencia in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person is fighting for their life after a vehicle-train crash near Park and Valencia in Tucson on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the accident happened at East Teton Road and South Nogales Highway around 10:30 a.m. The TPD...
Critical injury in train-vehicle wreck near Nogales Highway
Tucson police responded to a train and vehicle collision Thursday. The wreck was near East Teton Road and South Nogales Highway. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
iheart.com
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Tucson
Bacon cheeseburgers are an American staple at restaurants, barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal, but some are just better than others. Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city. According to the website,...
