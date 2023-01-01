Read full article on original website
Float featuring San Diegans wins ‘most beautiful’ award in 2023 Rose Parade
A nonprofit dedicated to adding the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue won the 2023 Rose Parade’s top award for a float that features fellow San Diegans, announced “Lifesharing” a sponsor of the nonprofit.
San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter gets ready for wet NYE celebrations
SAN DIEGO — The countdown to 2023 has officially started in San Diego but it looks like it's going to rain on everyone's parade Saturday night. Businesses across San Diego are excited to see crowds this year. Celebrations were a bit muted over the last 2 years because of COVID restrictions.
coolsandiegosights.com
A wonderful New Year’s Day in Balboa Park!
It’s a breezy and drizzly New Year’s Day in San Diego. But a visit to Balboa Park proved to be just as wonderful as ever!. I was surprised that a few museums were open. Several studios in Spanish Village were also open. And, of course, there was the reliable two o’clock Sunday concert at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion, where, due to the threat of rain, audience members got to sit right up close to the guest organist on stage!
NBC San Diego
Top 5 San Diego Videos of 2022
San Diegans streamed onto NB7.com by the millions this year, for news from everywhere from the arts scene to the crime scene, but this year's top videos featured local wildlife — marine and otherwise — a deadly freeway crash involving a big rig, and allegations that Aztec football players had sexually assaulted a teenager girl on Halloween weekend.
escondidograpevine.com
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County
Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
San Diego County offering sandbags for upcoming storms
SAN DIEGO — The County and CAL FIRE are offering sandbags to residents and businesses in the unincorporated areas as another round of storms prepares to hit the region on New Year’s Eve. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds. The county already saw...
Hundreds of homeless displaced after San Diego River flooding, GoFundMe started to help replace items
A homeless advocate has set up a GoFundMe page in order to help unhoused individuals that lost their belongings from the rising river levels.
coolsandiegosights.com
Helicoid III quietly turns in National City.
Several interesting sculptures can be found at the Pier 32 Marina in National City. Two sculptures I documented six years ago here. A third I hadn’t noticed until a couple days ago. It stands among trees by a parking lot at the south end of Marina Way, near the entrance to the Bayshore Bikeway.
Weekend Watch December 30 - January 1 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. Check out hundreds of the hottest new car models, get behind the wheel and do a test drive, and learn about the future of driving electric!. Buy tickets online. Kids' New Year's Eve. Saturday, December...
New bike lanes on Convoy Street in San Diego will replace 300 parking spaces, receive mixed reaction
SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego has its sights set on Convoy Street for the next round of bike lanes, as part of its goal to make the area more conducive to walking and biking. “There’s really no space for bikes on Convoy,” said cyclist, Allen Beach,...
San Diego County road closures
The San Diego County Department of Public Works announced several road closures Sunday morning due to flooding and downed trees from the weather conditions.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Increases Bed Capacity at Homeless Shelters During Storm
San Diego has increased bed capacity at three shelters in the city to help homeless people off the streets during the New Year's Eve rain storm. Extra beds are available on a first come first serve basis at the following locations:. Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. — check-in...
NBC San Diego
Flooding, Storm Damage Follow All That Rain in San Diego
Reports have been trickling in from all over San Diego County — from Coronado to Mission Valley to Kearny Mesa — on Sunday regarding flooding, road closures, downed trees and more following the powerful New Year's Eve storm that dropped as much as an inch or more of precipitation on most of the region.
NBC San Diego
Man Stabbed on Prado in Balboa Park on New Year's Eve
A 42-year-old man suffered stab wounds and a broken arm Saturday evening from a suspect who stole his bicycle in the Balboa Park area of San Diego. The robbery occurred at 5:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of El Prado, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. That block of the Prado adjoins the lily pond near the Botanical Building.
San Diego Gets One Dry Day Before More Pacific Storms Move Through Region
San Diego will get one day without significant rain on Monday before another series of storms move through the region, the National Weather Service said. “Showers will decreased today, then increase again late tonight into Tuesday morning as a weaker and fast-moving low pressure moves inland through California,” the weather service said.
Photos: Jeremy Renner through the years
Jeremy Renner through the years SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Jeremy Renner of Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
chulavistatoday.com
SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K sold in Chula Vista
The California Lottery did not produce a winner with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, but a player in Chula Vista bought a ticket worth more than $13,000, officials announced. A ticket sold at a CVS pharmacy on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista is one of...
San Diego County to Get Break from Rain Monday, But More Storms Coming
Scattered showers were expected to continue across San Diego County Sunday as the trough responsible for Saturday night’s heavy rainfall departs to the east, the National Weather Service said. Gusty winds may continue in conjunction with some rain and snow showers over the mountains, so the winter weather advisory...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Four San Diego Homeless Shelters Open Due to Inclement Weather
The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Saturday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego. The following four shelters will be open to the homeless through Sunday morning. — Father Joe’s Villages at the Joan Kroc Center, can...
