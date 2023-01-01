ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

What to know about the next Mega Millions drawing and its $640 million jackpot

Someone could be starting the new year a lot richer. Mega Millions' final drawing for 2022 will offer its sixth largest jackpot ever at $640 million Friday. Almost 2 million players won some sort of prize in Tuesday's drawing, but since no one hit the jackpot, the $565 up for grabs has folded into Friday's offering. The $640 million prize has a cash option of $328.3 million. The last jackpot winners were in October in California...
The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history

The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night,  the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
