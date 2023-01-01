Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $186 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:
What to know about the next Mega Millions drawing and its $640 million jackpot
Someone could be starting the new year a lot richer. Mega Millions' final drawing for 2022 will offer its sixth largest jackpot ever at $640 million Friday. Almost 2 million players won some sort of prize in Tuesday's drawing, but since no one hit the jackpot, the $565 up for grabs has folded into Friday's offering. The $640 million prize has a cash option of $328.3 million. The last jackpot winners were in October in California...
Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot
Could we see another record-breaking lottery jackpot won this year?
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $201 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $201 million.
Powerball Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners
The record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made news, and not for the exorbitant prize or the extremely low odds of winning -- about 1 in 292.2 million. Early Tuesday, Nov. 8, while lottery players...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $785 million as lottery players seek happy new year win
It could be a very happy new year for the lucky lottery players who win the ever-growing Mega Millions jackpot. After no tickets purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, the top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night. The jackpot...
Mega Millions jackpot becomes one of the nation’s largest: Here are the 10 others
The jackpot, which quickly broke into the top 10 largest lottery prizes in history, is expected to grow even more before the next drawing.
The First Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot of 2023 Could Be $785 Million – A Good Way To Start the New Year
A ticket bought in Florida won a share of the last jackpot. On December 30, the last U.S. wide Mega Millions lottery draw of the year was held - and nobody won the jackpot prize. This means that the first draw of 2023 will offer a jackpot prize that's estimated to reach $785 million, and omens are good for ticket holders in Florida.
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $215 Million Ahead of Wednesday’s Drawing
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is expected to grow to $215 million. There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the California Lottery...
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $246 Million After No Tickets Match in Latest Drawing
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is expected to grow to $246 million. There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the California Lottery...
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history
The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night, the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night at $645 million, the lottery's largest year-end prize ever
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, Dec. 30, has grown to $645 million, the lottery's largest ever during the last week of the year.
