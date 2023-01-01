ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

Chicago’s New Year’s Climatology and city’s greatest warm-ups

History of large warm-ups in Chicago* A little over a week ago we registered a low temp of -8 degrees at the Chicago official observing site on O’Hare International Airport and just six days later, last Thursday the thermometer peaked at 59-degrees – a 6-day increase of 67-degrees. This tied for the 8th largest 6-day […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plan on a cloudy and foggy evening with temperatures near 40 degrees. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a warm front will usher in milder air and moisture overnight. Expect widespread rain after midnight through the predawn hours of Tuesday. Some heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to as much as an inch.Scattered rain chance linger into Tuesday, especially during the morning hours. The same front that will increase rain chances tonight, will create a huge temperature difference across the area tomorrow. Temperatures in the afternoon will range...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fog kicks off warmer-than-average week in Chicago

CHICAGO - A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of the morning for our area. There could be some slick spots well northwest of the city where fog may freeze. Flight delays are possible. Highs will reach the lower 40s. Tonight, a soaking rain arrives well after the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thunderstorm possible this week in Chicago

CHICAGO - A dense fog advisory is in effect overnight Sunday into Monday for McHenry County, as the Chicago area heads to a stretch of thunderstorms and unusually warm weather. On Monday, Chicago-area weather will be cloudy and mild, with highs near the mid-40s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

As flooding increases, city wants basement housing safer

This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
travellemming.com

Chicago Food Guide (21 Dishes to Try According to a Local)

Let’s be real, the food in Chicago is next level. It’s a world-class city with so much to see and do, and yet you really could come here just for the food. I’ve lived in Chicago for 5 years and have experienced a ton of Chicago restaurants – I can honestly say it’s a paradise for foodies. And it’s not all about deep-dish pizza either, there are tons of other Chicago-specific foods to try as well.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man falls from third floor of building near Chicago's downtown area: police

CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized in critical condition Monday night after falling from the third floor of a building in Chicago's Near North Side neighborhood. Around 7:52 p.m., police say officers were responding to a residential trespass in the 500 block of West Elm Street when they were waved down by a witness who saw an unknown man on the fifth floor balcony of a building jumping down to lower level balconies.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A person was shot while standing outside of his vehicle early Sunday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was standing outside of his car around 12:31 a.m. when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the groin...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Major storm system impacts Midwest

Storm system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
