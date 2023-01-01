Read full article on original website
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
What is the warmest day ever recorded in January, in Chicago and the whole country?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, What is the warmest day ever recorded in January, in Chicago and the whole country? Brad S., Crystal Lake Dear Brad, Chicago’s highest January temperature is a balmy 67, reached on January 25, 1950, at Midway Airport. Interestingly, January is the only month in which Chicago’s temperature has failed […]
Chicago’s New Year’s Climatology and city’s greatest warm-ups
History of large warm-ups in Chicago* A little over a week ago we registered a low temp of -8 degrees at the Chicago official observing site on O’Hare International Airport and just six days later, last Thursday the thermometer peaked at 59-degrees – a 6-day increase of 67-degrees. This tied for the 8th largest 6-day […]
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plan on a cloudy and foggy evening with temperatures near 40 degrees. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a warm front will usher in milder air and moisture overnight. Expect widespread rain after midnight through the predawn hours of Tuesday. Some heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to as much as an inch.Scattered rain chance linger into Tuesday, especially during the morning hours. The same front that will increase rain chances tonight, will create a huge temperature difference across the area tomorrow. Temperatures in the afternoon will range...
fox32chicago.com
Fog kicks off warmer-than-average week in Chicago
CHICAGO - A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of the morning for our area. There could be some slick spots well northwest of the city where fog may freeze. Flight delays are possible. Highs will reach the lower 40s. Tonight, a soaking rain arrives well after the...
fox32chicago.com
Thunderstorm possible this week in Chicago
CHICAGO - A dense fog advisory is in effect overnight Sunday into Monday for McHenry County, as the Chicago area heads to a stretch of thunderstorms and unusually warm weather. On Monday, Chicago-area weather will be cloudy and mild, with highs near the mid-40s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in...
Austin Weekly News
As flooding increases, city wants basement housing safer
This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
9 @ 9: Need a luxury condo on wheels?
CHICAGO — Ever wanted to travel in style… on the road? Check out this morning’s 9 @ 9 for the most unique and interesting stories of the morning.
travellemming.com
Chicago Food Guide (21 Dishes to Try According to a Local)
Let’s be real, the food in Chicago is next level. It’s a world-class city with so much to see and do, and yet you really could come here just for the food. I’ve lived in Chicago for 5 years and have experienced a ton of Chicago restaurants – I can honestly say it’s a paradise for foodies. And it’s not all about deep-dish pizza either, there are tons of other Chicago-specific foods to try as well.
CTA Buses Rerouted Away From Lake Michigan Amid ‘Severe Weather' Conditions
The Chicago Transit Authority has rerouted buses from four different routes away from the outer lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive because of hazardous travel conditions Monday, the agency says. According to an alert from the CTA, buses on the Jackson Park Express, Jeffery Jump, Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express and...
‘Brilliant strategy’: Video shows dramatic bald eagle rescue in Waukegan Harbor
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A bald eagle, stuck on floating ice, was rescued Sunday morning in Waukegan Harbor. At around 10 a.m., eight bird watchers were enjoying their morning at the harbor when they noticed the bald eagle on a thin piece of ice. They immediately called the rescue organization Chicago Bird Collision Monitors, which has […]
Midday Fix: Details On A FREE Family Workout
CSO Multiplex – 1301 E 47th St. Bldg 1, Chicago, IL 60653.
Noble Square residents wake up to water flowing into their homes
Residents say the mess could potentially have been avoided.
fox32chicago.com
Man falls from third floor of building near Chicago's downtown area: police
CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized in critical condition Monday night after falling from the third floor of a building in Chicago's Near North Side neighborhood. Around 7:52 p.m., police say officers were responding to a residential trespass in the 500 block of West Elm Street when they were waved down by a witness who saw an unknown man on the fifth floor balcony of a building jumping down to lower level balconies.
fox32chicago.com
Person shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A person was shot while standing outside of his vehicle early Sunday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was standing outside of his car around 12:31 a.m. when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the groin...
Major storm system impacts Midwest
Storm system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police shutter Wicker Park bar hours after a shooting left 3 injured nearby
Chicago — In Wicker Park, in the front window of DSTRKT Bar & Grill, a sign encircled by festive artificial frost for the holidays warns that guns are not allowed on the premises. Beneath it, sprinkled with the spray-on frost, another sign reads, “PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL OF OUR NEIGHBORS WHEN LEAVING.”
Woman in mental health crisis with ties to Lake County reported missing, last seen in Chicago
The family of a 39-year-old woman, who is originally from Lake County, is seeking the public’s help in locating the woman, who has been missing for three months. Jess Porter, also known as Jess Porter-Sypniewski and Jess Quatraro, was last heard from in September. Her last known location was...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
One teenager shot dead, 3 others wounded in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood on New Year's Day
CHICAGO - One teenager was shot dead and three others wounded in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the victims were shot on East 57th Street near South Prairie around 1 p.m. They were inside a Silver Kia that had been stolen on December 30. The driver...
