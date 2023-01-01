Read full article on original website
How former Oregon basketball players fared in December
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks basketball players performed during December games of the 2022-23 season:. Victor Bailey Jr., George Mason: 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists over 6 games, all starts. Shot 50.9% from the field, including 52.9% from three, and 83.3% from the free throw line. Tied season-high 23 points against Old Dominion.
4-star QB Austin Novosad gives insight into signing with Oregon over Baylor
Austin Novosad was one of the headliners for Oregon's historic 2023 National Signing Day haul as he flipped from the Baylor Bears to the Oregon Ducks. What went into his.
fishduck.com
Oregon Ducks Football: Biggest Winners of the Holiday Bowl
Our Oregon Ducks football program made a huge statement for next season against the Tarheels. In what was a rollercoaster of a game (ending on a huge DOINK-ed extra point), the Ducks were able to ring in the new year to the tune of a Holiday Bowl victory, finishing Dan Lanning’s first season with double-digit wins. While it wasn’t pretty at times, with Bo Nix struggling and some lapses of focus on defense, the Ducks were able to pull out a last-minute win that sets the stage perfectly for next season.
Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo announces return in 2023
Oregon State Beavers safety Kitan Oladapo took to social media on Saturday to announce his plans to return to the Beavers for the 2023 season. The graphic shows Oladapo in his Oregon State uniform with the title "Unfinished Business, I'm back!" Oladapo arrived at Oregon State as a walk-on during...
Under Armour All-America Game announcements: Good news coming for Nebraska, Oregon?
The Under Armour All-America Game kicks off Tuesday (January 3) at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on ESPN and is set to feature many of the nation's top prospects. Given that the exhibition game takes place after December’s early signing period, many of the game's premier athletes have already signed with ...
fishduck.com
Ducks’ Thrilling Holiday Bowl Win the Perfect Christmas Gift
This year’s Holiday Bowl between the No. 15 Oregon Ducks and North Carolina Tar Heels was a game for history books. Trailing 27-21, the Ducks’ offense rallied down the field in the game’s final minutes with Chargers’ star quarterback Justin Herbert watching from the sideline. On fourth down with 19 seconds remaining, Bo Nix threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Cota, who muscled his way across the goal line for the game-tying score.
BeaverBlitz Staff Picks 2022: Final Standings and Stats
With Oregon State’s 2022 football season now in the books, the year-long prediction competition between members of the BeaverBlitz staff is also complete.
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
Body of missing Corvallis man found in Mary’s Peak
Just before 5 p.m., volunteers looking for Steven Mainwaring found a Ford Bronco he was thought to be driving the last time he was seen on December 18. Deputies arrived and found Mainwaring's body near the Bronco.
kezi.com
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
kezi.com
Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect
EUGENE, Ore. – Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1. It's a program that gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons. Oregon joins a club of about a dozen other states who have similar programs. Money is being collected from both workers and businesses. Workers will have a small amount taken out of their paychecks about 0.6 percent and businesses will start putting 0.4 percent of their wages towards the program.
erienewsnow.com
Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway
CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
beachconnection.net
Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes
(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
iheart.com
Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols
New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
opb.org
Lighting the way for 150 years: Yaquina Head Lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon’s tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon’s central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn’t lit until the following year because of a 19th-century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
kezi.com
'Wild Duck Cafe' closing doors in the New Year
EUGENE, Ore.- A popular spot near the University of Oregon is shutting its doors starting Monday, January 02nd. The 'Wild Duck Cafe' will serve their final customers as they say things are just getting too expensive. They aren't the only ones who had to shut down in the area in...
KGW
'This is crazy!': Woodburn gas station charging drivers $6.69 for unleaded
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Arco am/pm in Woodburn is charging $6.69 per gallon for regular unleaded, roughly three dollars more than the statewide average. “This is crazy. This is absolutely crazy,” explained Chris Lemieux, who had no idea how much he was paying for gasoline until it was too late. Lemieux’s $90 fill-up at the Arco in Woodburn on Monday was nearly double what he normally pays for gas.
focushillsboro.com
Peter Courtney, The Longtime President Of The Oregon Senate, Has Announced His Retirement
Longtime President Of The Oregon Senate: Peter Courtney, president of the Texas Senate, has served longer than any other legislator and will soon step down. With the Senate presidency potentially up for grabs in 2023, the 78-year-old Courtney notified colleagues just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday that he would not be running for re-election this year. His office backs his decision up 100%.
Readers respond: Dismantling Leaburg dam will hurt community
The Eugene Water and Electric board is considering discontinuing the Leaburg Hydroelectic Project and dismantling the dam. But these facilities have a much higher value than simply generating power. The $150 million investment to keep the project operational in the future needs to be balanced against the entire impact of its removal on the community. This goes far beyond power generation.
247Sports
