Central Florida man killed in multi-car crash on New Year’s Eve, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a New Year’s Eve crash at a Deltona intersection took the life of a 24-year-old man. On Saturday, around 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at Howland Boulevard and Fort Smith Boulevard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
Two people dead, one injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning. This happened at 1:07 a.m. on the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane. Deputies said they found 3 people were shot inside the home. A woman...
WESH
Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
A new innovation delivers perfectly fitting clothes
Amazon is opening two experimental clothing stores where customers can try on and find the same items one would find on Amazon.com for the same online price.
villages-news.com
The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1
The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1. The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.
ESPN star rips USC and Caleb Williams over vulgar fingernail message: 'They need to clean that s--- up'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams and coach Lincoln Riley came under fire over the vulgar message the Heisman Trophy winner sent to Utah.
Tulane scores 16 points in under 5 minutes to shock USC at Cotton Bowl Classic
USC came out of the gate quick but Tulane held strong and got four touchdowns from Tyjae Spears and two from Michael Pratt to win the game.
Lakers' LeBron James commends NFL decision to suspend Bills-Bengals game after Damar Hamlin collapses
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James praised the NFL's decision to suspend Monday's game after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter.
USC's Caleb Williams scrambles from Tulane defenders to make impressive throw to wide receiver
USC quarterback Caleb Williams had three touchdown passes in the first half against Tulane but made waves with an impressive throw to Brenden Rice.
