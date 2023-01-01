ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com

Strategist Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Downturn Issues Fresh Warning to Crypto Traders

An analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s collapse this year is warning BTC holders, saying that a capitulation event for the king crypto is in sight. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 692,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin continues to flash signs of weakness. While Bitcoin...
CNBC

Solana's slide accelerates — $50 billion in value wiped from the cryptocurrency in 2022

Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
u.today

"Crypto King” Barry Silbert Hits Back at Cameron Winklevoss

Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, responded to an open letter by Cameron Winklevoss on Wednesday addressing DCG’s supposed $1.675 billion debt. Silbert’s tweet focused on denying any missed payments, assuring that DCG had never missed an interest payment and was current on all loans outstanding, with the next payment due in May 2023.
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto

Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
NEWSBTC

Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT

The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
astaga.com

Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level

Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
cryptonewsbtc.org

10 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest In According to Reddit

On this article we’re going to check out the ten greatest cryptocurrencies to spend money on based on Reddit. For extra cryptocurrencies, go to 5 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest In According to Reddit. Buyers are not any stranger to the cryptocurrency massacre occurred in 2022. Digital belongings misplaced over...
cryptonewsbtc.org

Here’s What Can Bitcoin Traders Expect From BTC Price This Week

With Bitcoin’s worth nonetheless within the damaging as we enter 2023, there are a number of developments in Bitcoin to control this week. The primary week of January is quite quiet when it comes to macro BTC worth triggers since there may be only a week earlier than america Shopper Worth Index (CPI) print for December.
u.today

Tim Draper Continues to Stand by His $250,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction

Tech mogul Tim Draper has recently addressed his oft-repeated prediction about Bitcoin reaching $250,000 by 2023. While the cryptocurrency hasn't made it that high yet, he is still optimistic that this prediction will come true before the upcoming halvening. The billionaire venture capitalist and crypto enthusiast revealed that he wore...

Comments / 0

Community Policy