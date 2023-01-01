Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Chef Hoppie: The 25-Year-Old Cooking Sensation Behind Dallas Cowboys' Favorite MealsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Site Will Give You Free Tickets to Dallas Events for $5 a MonthK. RevsDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson's 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
Kyrie Irving Reveals He Knew Donovan Mitchell Was 'Locked In' Before 71-Point Game After Playing Call Of Duty With Him
Kyrie Irving said that Donovan Mitchell was locked in for his 71-point performance earlier in the day when the pair played Call of Duty.
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
WATCH: Rare Video of Steph Curry Trash Talking Ja Morant
Steph was on fire during the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series
NBA Fans Flame Kevin Durant After Massive Bald Spot Goes Viral Online
NBA Twitter roasts Kevin Durant for viral picture.
Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic
It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
Michael Jordan Revealed His True Thoughts On Playing With Magic Johnson And Larry Bird In NBA All-Star Game
Michael Jordan's leaked 90s interview about All Star Status.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
"They rose my game up to a different level!" - Tim Hardaway names the toughest point guards
Sometimes, the best players in the NBA weren't the most celebrated ones
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Will the Lakers have enough assets to swing a major deal?
Only NBA Players With 40 Points And 20 Assists In A Game
Only two NBA players had 40 points and 20 assists in a game.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James
One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
Draymond Green responds to Evan Turner calling Warriors dynasty ‘lame as f–k’
It’s not quite “you come at the king, you best not miss,” nor is it “speak of the devil, and he shall appear.” Perhaps this is somewhere in between. Regardless, Draymond Green has found himself in yet another verbal tussle in public with a peer. This time, it involves Evan Turner, who has been co-hosting the Point Forward Podcast with Andre Iguodala, part of Dan Le Batard and John Skipper’s Meadowlark Media company. On the podcast, Turner referred to the Warriors dynasty, which saw the team reach the NBA Finals from 2015-2019 consecutively — winning titles in 2015, 2017, and...
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant Career Comparison: The GOAT Against The Black Mamba
This is the comparison between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. As many fans believe, Kobe Bryant was the true heir to Michael Jordan.
Video: LeBron James Hosts An Exclusive Party For His 38th Birthday
LeBron James throws a party for his 38th birthday.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Opened Up On His Epic Putback Dunk Against The Spurs: "Getting Tired Of People Downplaying My Athleticism"
The media and Kyrie Irving have always had a tense relationship, Kyrie has felt misunderstood and misrepresented at times, while the media have portrayed him as a bit of a diva. There is some truth to both sides of the story here, and while there seems to be some mutual disdain, these two entities have to interact with one another often. And it's nice at times to see it work as it should.
Yardbarker
Bradley Beal suffers another injury after returning to Wizards
For the third time within a month, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal exited a game with a hamstring injury. Beal made his return Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing three games due to a left hamstring injury. However, Beal left the game after playing for 13 minutes. The Wizards...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Wizards Game On Tuesday Night
Every single night, someone else is doing something special in the NBA. Luka Doncic has had some historic nights recently, Joel Embiid continues his dominance in Philadelphia, Nikola Jokic is making a case to win his third straight MVP award and Donovan Mitchell recently scored 71 points on Monday night.
