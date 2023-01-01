ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic

It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James

One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Draymond Green responds to Evan Turner calling Warriors dynasty ‘lame as f–k’

It’s not quite “you come at the king, you best not miss,” nor is it “speak of the devil, and he shall appear.” Perhaps this is somewhere in between. Regardless, Draymond Green has found himself in yet another verbal tussle in public with a peer. This time, it involves Evan Turner, who has been co-hosting the Point Forward Podcast with Andre Iguodala, part of Dan Le Batard and John Skipper’s Meadowlark Media company. On the podcast, Turner referred to the Warriors dynasty, which saw the team reach the NBA Finals from 2015-2019 consecutively — winning titles in 2015, 2017, and...
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Opened Up On His Epic Putback Dunk Against The Spurs: "Getting Tired Of People Downplaying My Athleticism"

The media and Kyrie Irving have always had a tense relationship, Kyrie has felt misunderstood and misrepresented at times, while the media have portrayed him as a bit of a diva. There is some truth to both sides of the story here, and while there seems to be some mutual disdain, these two entities have to interact with one another often. And it's nice at times to see it work as it should.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal suffers another injury after returning to Wizards

For the third time within a month, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal exited a game with a hamstring injury. Beal made his return Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing three games due to a left hamstring injury. However, Beal left the game after playing for 13 minutes. The Wizards...
WASHINGTON, DC

