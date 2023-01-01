Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Chef Hoppie: The 25-Year-Old Cooking Sensation Behind Dallas Cowboys' Favorite MealsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Site Will Give You Free Tickets to Dallas Events for $5 a MonthK. RevsDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
Yardbarker
Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends
The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Yardbarker
Jordan Poole Took A Subtle Shot At Draymond Green After Latest Warriors Victory
The Golden State Warriors recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers to finally lift their record above .500. The team has started finding its rhythm in Stephen Curry's absence and they have now rattled off 4 straight wins. The likes of Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson have all stepped up massively, and the team is trending in the right direction after some concerning results earlier in the season.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James
One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
Heat star Tyler Herro pays area record $10.5 million for Miami mansion
Herro's new home, in an exclusive neighborhood, has eight bedrooms, a wine cellar, chef's kitchen and a huge pool.
Video: LeBron James Hosts An Exclusive Party For His 38th Birthday
LeBron James throws a party for his 38th birthday.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Opened Up On His Epic Putback Dunk Against The Spurs: "Getting Tired Of People Downplaying My Athleticism"
The media and Kyrie Irving have always had a tense relationship, Kyrie has felt misunderstood and misrepresented at times, while the media have portrayed him as a bit of a diva. There is some truth to both sides of the story here, and while there seems to be some mutual disdain, these two entities have to interact with one another often. And it's nice at times to see it work as it should.
Yardbarker
Bradley Beal suffers another injury after returning to Wizards
For the third time within a month, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal exited a game with a hamstring injury. Beal made his return Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing three games due to a left hamstring injury. However, Beal left the game after playing for 13 minutes. The Wizards...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game
All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night…including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven threes) and also pitched in eight rebounds and 11 assists for the best individual game in the league this season.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell's Surprising Tweet Is Going Viral
On Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell had one of the best performances in NBA history. The former 13th-overall pick put up 71 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 50 minutes of playing time (leading the Cavs to a 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls in overtime).
Yardbarker
Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane exits game vs. Lightning
Kane played on the top line along with Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou throughout the first and second periods. He registered 12:57 of ice time and two shots on goal. Kane briefly left the Jan. 1 game against the San Jose Sharks after taking a hit to the right leg by Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Wizards Game On Tuesday Night
Every single night, someone else is doing something special in the NBA. Luka Doncic has had some historic nights recently, Joel Embiid continues his dominance in Philadelphia, Nikola Jokic is making a case to win his third straight MVP award and Donovan Mitchell recently scored 71 points on Monday night.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Made NBA History Again On Monday Night
The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t a very good team right now, but they’ll continue to be must-watch television for as long as they have LeBron James on the court. James never ceases to amaze, and he continues to dominate opposing defenses just like he did when he was a teenager.
Yardbarker
Onyeka Okongwu Has A Strong Opinion About LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have little to play for this season. However, they’re must-watch television just because LeBron James is on the floor. James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring record, putting on a show night in and night out despite his team’s never-ending shortcomings.
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki Believes LeBron James Becoming All-Time Scoring Leader Strengthens GOAT Argument
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is on the precipice of a historical accomplishment — becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The record has stood for nearly 40 years since Kareem Abdul-Jabber become the sole leader in 1984. LeBron’s resume is already enough to put him in the...
