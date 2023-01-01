Flood Warning Issued for the Big Sur River

The National Weather Services has issued a Flood Warning for the Big Sur River Saturday until 11:15 PM. The Big Sur River near Big Sur is approaching moderate flood stage at around 10 feet, according to the NWS. The river is forecast to crest shortly and slowly subside to below flood stage overnight. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water.

