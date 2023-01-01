Getting even? Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying to reclaim the spotlight after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stole headlines with the release of their Netflix docuseries trailer. The royal-turned-Hollywood couple conveniently dropped their first teaser of Harry & Meghan on Thursday, December 1, as the future king and his wife were in the middle of their first visit to the United State in eight years.One insider pointed out that the trailer date was a "coordinated campaign" to "disrupt and clash" with William and Kate's tour.PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW AT BOSTON...

26 DAYS AGO