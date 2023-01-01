Read full article on original website
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
2023-01-01@12:53am–#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound (graze) to the abdomen. The victim is a 32-year-old Bridgeport man. The Detective Bureau has responded and taken over the investigation. The victim...
Jan 1 homicide on Route 15 in Hamden CT
January 1 shooting in Hamden, Connecticut, on Route 15 results in one death and three injuries among the four people who were aboard their vehicle
Mom Loses 2nd Son To Street Violence
New Haven’s first homicide victim of 2023 was the brother of New Haven’s first homicide victim of 2020 — killed less than two months after his mother pleaded with a room full of potential shooters to stop the cycle of deadly violence. The latest homicide occurred on...
Stamford police searching for person of interest in 2-year-old’s ‘untimely death’
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford police are investigating the “untimely death” of a 2-year-old on Monday. Police are searching for a person of interest in the death, identified as 26-year-old Edgar Ismalej-Gomez of Stamford. Police said he is also wanted on a warrant for violating his probation. The public is advised to use caution if […]
Eyewitness News
Record number of illegal guns, increase in homicides reported in Hartford in 2022
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A record number of illegal guns were taken off streets in Hartford in 2022. The city also saw an increase in the number of homicides. With that year in the books, Channel 3 dug into the capital city’s crime statistics. Three hundred sixty-seven illegal guns...
darientimes.com
Police: Bridgeport man shot, injured outside Harral Avenue store
BRIDGEPORT — A 32-year-old Bridgeport man was injured Sunday in a shooting in The Hollow, police said. The victim arrived at an area hospital shortly before 1 p.m. after being grazed by a single bullet in the abdomen, according to Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran, a spokesperson for the Bridgeport Police Department.
45 Years After Disappearance Of Teen, New Haven Police Renew Call For Information
Police have renewed a call for information about a Connecticut man who disappeared shortly after his high school graduation 45 years ago. Samuel Byrd was last seen in June 1977 after his graduation from Hamden High School, when he was 18 years old, the New Haven Police Department said in an announcement posted on Monday, Jan. 2.
Store Employee Accused Of Falsely Reporting Bomb, Gun Threats At Smith Haven Mall
A 28-year-old woman was charged after investigators said that she falsely reported bomb and gun threats at a mall on Long Island. Officers responded to Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove after texts were sent to 911 reporting a bomb inside the mall shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fairfield County Crash
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County on New Year's Day.The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 on Greenwich Avenue.A 31-year-old Stamford resident was killed when the 2019 Honda they were driving crossed over the…
Bridgeport Man Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized In Shooting On Route 15
A Fairfield County man is dead and three others hospitalized after a shooting on a stretch of Route 15. Troopers assigned to Troop I in Bethany responded to a report of individuals in a vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds on the southbound side in the area of Exit 60, in the town of Hamden, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Group beats boy, 14, with bat; slashes another teen in the Bronx
CLAREMONT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A group beat and slashed a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx, police said Thursday. The teenage victims were approached by another group of teens on Sheridan Avenue near East 172nd Street on Dec. 20 around 2:30 p.m., officials said. The attackers repeatedly hit the 14-year-old boy […]
Man Found Shot Dead On New Haven Roadway
A 23-year-old man was found shot dead on a roadway after police in Connecticut responded to a Shotspotter alert.The incident took place in New Haven around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.Officers responding to the area located Dontae Myers…
44-year-old woman shot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after being shot in New Haven, according to police. Police responded to the area at about 7 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for the area of Ferry Street, between Chatham and Limerick streets. Officials have not released any information […]
Suffolk police offer cash reward for help locating suspect who broke into Smithtown business
Police are trying to locate a man who they say broke into Transitions Counseling Services on Lawrence Avenue in November.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Kitchen Fire
2022-01-01@7:58am– A viewer sent in this photo of a kitchen fire in the 300 block of Palisades Avenue this morning. He said firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it the one apartment. He said firefighters extricated his wife, 18-month-old child, and himself out of a 2nd-floor window since the hallway was full of smoke.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. — One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting on Route 15 in Hamden on New Year's Day, state police said. Troopers were called to Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 for a report of gunshot wound victims inside a vehicle, according to state police.
News 12
Person stabbed in Bridgeport on New Year's Eve
A person was stabbed in Bridgeport on New Year's Eve. Police say the violence broke out around 7:30 on Harral Avenue. Police say the victim walked up to an ambulance and the injuries are not life-threatening. No other details have been released at this time.
Police: 14 people arrested for DWI in Suffolk, 13 in Nassau over holiday weekend
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says police are starting to see improvements in DWI education and awareness.
Police: 28-year-old woman falsely reported bomb, gun threats at Smith Haven Mall
Tasia Morales, 28, was arrested for the report. She is an employee at one of the stores in the mall.
