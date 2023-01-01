ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2023-01-01@12:53am–#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound (graze) to the abdomen. The victim is a 32-year-old Bridgeport man. The Detective Bureau has responded and taken over the investigation. The victim...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Mom Loses 2nd Son To Street Violence

New Haven’s first homicide victim of 2023 was the brother of New Haven’s first homicide victim of 2020 — killed less than two months after his mother pleaded with a room full of potential shooters to stop the cycle of deadly violence. The latest homicide occurred on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Bridgeport man shot, injured outside Harral Avenue store

BRIDGEPORT — A 32-year-old Bridgeport man was injured Sunday in a shooting in The Hollow, police said. The victim arrived at an area hospital shortly before 1 p.m. after being grazed by a single bullet in the abdomen, according to Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran, a spokesperson for the Bridgeport Police Department.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fairfield County Crash

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County on New Year's Day.The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 on Greenwich Avenue.A 31-year-old Stamford resident was killed when the 2019 Honda they were driving crossed over the…
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
PIX11

Group beats boy, 14, with bat; slashes another teen in the Bronx

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A group beat and slashed a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx, police said Thursday. The teenage victims were approached by another group of teens on Sheridan Avenue near East 172nd Street on Dec. 20 around 2:30 p.m., officials said. The attackers repeatedly hit the 14-year-old boy […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Man Found Shot Dead On New Haven Roadway

A 23-year-old man was found shot dead on a roadway after police in Connecticut responded to a Shotspotter alert.The incident took place in New Haven around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.Officers responding to the area located Dontae Myers…
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

44-year-old woman shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after being shot in New Haven, according to police. Police responded to the area at about 7 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for the area of Ferry Street, between Chatham and Limerick streets. Officials have not released any information […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Kitchen Fire

2022-01-01@7:58am– A viewer sent in this photo of a kitchen fire in the 300 block of Palisades Avenue this morning. He said firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it the one apartment. He said firefighters extricated his wife, 18-month-old child, and himself out of a 2nd-floor window since the hallway was full of smoke.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. — One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting on Route 15 in Hamden on New Year's Day, state police said. Troopers were called to Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 for a report of gunshot wound victims inside a vehicle, according to state police.
HAMDEN, CT
News 12

Person stabbed in Bridgeport on New Year's Eve

A person was stabbed in Bridgeport on New Year's Eve. Police say the violence broke out around 7:30 on Harral Avenue. Police say the victim walked up to an ambulance and the injuries are not life-threatening. No other details have been released at this time.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

