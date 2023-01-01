Read full article on original website
Look: Michigan Quarterback's Girlfriend Has Everyone Remembering Katherine Webb
ESPN camera operators sure do love finding a star quarterback's girlfriend in the crowd during games. During the VRBO Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend was shown several times on television. As a result, she went viral all over social ...
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart sends stern warning to Ohio State before CFP
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart sent a warning Ohio State’s way before their College Football Playoff matchup. to hunt some Ohio State Buckeye on Saturday night. OSU serves as a tough first-round College Football Playoff matchup for UGA, as the Buckeyes have an elite offense with targets for C.J. Stroud all over the field. If Ohio State finds some footing offensively, look out. This could be a closer game than expected.
College Football Player Killed In Tragic Accident
Late Friday night, the football was received some devastating news when a BYU football player passed away. Sione Veikoso, an offensive lineman for the Cougars, passed away following a construction accident, according to a statement from the team. He was just 22 years old. "BYU has learned of the death...
Saban Takes Veiled Shot at Players Who Transferred Out at Sugar Bowl Podium
The Crimson Tide coach gave a vague statement that appeared to take a shot at players who left the program.
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
BYU freshman OL Sione Veikoso dies at 22 after retaining wall collapses in his native Hawaii
BYU redshirt freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso died on Friday after a retaining wall in a construction project collapsed in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, the school announced. Veikoso, a transfer from Arizona State, was 22 years old. "We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Michigan Star J.J. McCarthy
Michigan and quarterback J.J. McCarthy are currently hoping to stage a comeback against No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff. It's TCU 21, Michigan 9 toward the start of the third quarter on Saturday evening. The girlfriend of the Michigan quarterback was just shown on television. Unsurprisingly, she's gone...
Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Georgia's Stetson Bennett
The girlfriend of Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy went viral in the first College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday night. Perhaps the same will happen in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is reportedly dating graduate student Cameron Liss. "Happy birthday sweetheart! This...
Here's The Most-Watched College Football Bowl Game So Far
The numbers are in for college football's bowl games heading into the New Year's Six and it looks like Thursday night's game drew the biggest audience. Per SportsMediaWatch.com, the Cheez-It Bowl battle between traditional powers Oklahoma and Florida State drew a 5.4 million viewer audience, a good bit more than last year's matchup between Clemson and Iowa State in the same window.
Football World Furious With ESPN's Broadcast Tonight
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are playing a thrilling contest in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, there have been nearly as many commercials as game plays on Saturday night. Going to commercial has caused us to miss a couple of key moments in...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Fiesta Bowl Tonight
The first College Football Playoff game of the day is delivering with one of the most entertaining contests of the season. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have combined for nearly 90 points in a game packed with big-play action. Both teams scored 20+ points apiece in the third quarter alone.
Look: Shocked USC Fans Are Going Viral On Monday
USC were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking finishes in bowl game history. And that fact was not lost on the Trojans fans who were there. After giving up the go-ahead touchdown to Tulane with nine seconds left in the Cotton Bowl, cameras immediately panned to the Trojans fans. They struck gold immediately.
CFB world reacts to absolutely brutal bowl game bad beat
It was a special day for Mississippi State on Monday as they took the field in the ReliaQuest Bowl without head coach Mike Leach, who passed away last month. The team decided to play the game to honor him and they certainly did that in many ways, including a wild final play that ruined the day of many gamblers.
Football World Reacts To Referee's Fiesta Bowl Admission
Most of the college football world was not happy with the Fiesta Bowl referees on Saturday night. There were several controversial rulings on Saturday, including a questionable no-touchdown and a no-targeting call in the game between Michigan and TCU. TCU topped Michigan, 51-45, to move on to the College Football...
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Football Announcement
One of the biggest Monday Night Football games in years is set to take place tomorrow evening. The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills in a huge AFC showdown. It's one of the best matchups ESPN has had in a long, long time. But the Monday Night Football...
Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship
After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
