Lafayette, LA

brproud.com

Woman’s Hospital welcomes first Baton Rouge baby of 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first baby at Woman’s Hospital was born less than 20 minutes into the new year. The hospital says Autumn Sanford was born at 12:16 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to the hospital, Autumn’s mother, Latrinda Stanford, didn’t expect to give birth until her due date on Jan. 15. The hospital gave the family a basket with books, supplies and a onesie that says, “First New Year Baby”.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

remembering Reverend Lloyd Francis Benoit

Lafayette, La(KADN)- As new leaders are being welcomed into our community today, many are saying goodbye to a beloved one. A mass of Christian burial for reverend Lloyd Francis Benoit drew loved ones and supporters to St. John's Cathedral for one last goodbye. "A very special man." Longtime friend of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Touched by an angel? Acadiana woman honors siblings killed in crash by helping others

If Katie DeRouen, 33, needed a mission to get through this Christmas season, she found one three weeks ago at the Bi-Lo grocery at 207 N. Lewis St., New Iberia. There she saw Larry Pomier — "Mr. Larry," she calls him — a lanky, disabled retiree who was pushing his way through the supermarket aisles with the aid of a walker before heading to the cash register.
NEW IBERIA, LA
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge murders finally fell in 2022. But the city is 'still not where we want to be.'

A period of unprecedented bloodshed in East Baton Rouge has finally slowed, as record homicides reported in 2021 in the city-parish dropped last year by nearly 23%. But even as killings dissipated across the city in 2022, they exploded in some enclaves previously untouched by the soaring violence — like a corridor of gas stations, strip malls, run-down motels and low-cost housing clustered around Interstate 12 near Sherwood Forest Drive, Advocate data show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge. A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.

Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company

The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
BROUSSARD, LA
FOX 28 Spokane

Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. WBRZ-TV reports that Addis Officer David Cauthron was arrested Sunday evening. Prosecutors say he is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring. It wasn’t clear Monday whether Cauthron had a lawyer to speak on his behalf. A prosecutor is questioning the decision of police to pursue the driver at high speeds and agreed with the decision to arrest the officer.
ADDIS, LA

