Meet Ochsner Lafayette General’s first baby of 2023
Ochsner Lafayette General welcomed the first baby of 2023 just 11 minutes past midnight.
theadvocate.com
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
brproud.com
Woman’s Hospital welcomes first Baton Rouge baby of 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first baby at Woman’s Hospital was born less than 20 minutes into the new year. The hospital says Autumn Sanford was born at 12:16 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to the hospital, Autumn’s mother, Latrinda Stanford, didn’t expect to give birth until her due date on Jan. 15. The hospital gave the family a basket with books, supplies and a onesie that says, “First New Year Baby”.
brproud.com
Louisiana’s last Black World War II veteran passes away at 104
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – A World War Two veteran and Louisiana native has passed away. Leon Dixon was 104 years old. “He got three battle medals under his name,’ said Marvin Dixon, Leon Dixon’s son. Leon Dixon was Louisiana’s oldest and last Black World War II...
kadn.com
remembering Reverend Lloyd Francis Benoit
Lafayette, La(KADN)- As new leaders are being welcomed into our community today, many are saying goodbye to a beloved one. A mass of Christian burial for reverend Lloyd Francis Benoit drew loved ones and supporters to St. John's Cathedral for one last goodbye. "A very special man." Longtime friend of...
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month.
theadvocate.com
Touched by an angel? Acadiana woman honors siblings killed in crash by helping others
If Katie DeRouen, 33, needed a mission to get through this Christmas season, she found one three weeks ago at the Bi-Lo grocery at 207 N. Lewis St., New Iberia. There she saw Larry Pomier — "Mr. Larry," she calls him — a lanky, disabled retiree who was pushing his way through the supermarket aisles with the aid of a walker before heading to the cash register.
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's crime gun pipeline: How firearms flow to and from Texas, Mississippi, elsewhere
When it comes to guns connected to crimes, Louisiana supplies more to Texas than the other way around — despite a sevenfold difference in population between the Lone Star and Bayou states, federal data suggests. And Mississippi funnels more to Louisiana than vice versa, even though it has half...
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
Iberia Parish under state of local emergency
Iberia Parish is under a state of local emergency and emergency action is necessary to contract with an independent contractor to immediately begin repairs and improvements to the water system.
publicradiotulsa.org
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge murders finally fell in 2022. But the city is 'still not where we want to be.'
A period of unprecedented bloodshed in East Baton Rouge has finally slowed, as record homicides reported in 2021 in the city-parish dropped last year by nearly 23%. But even as killings dissipated across the city in 2022, they exploded in some enclaves previously untouched by the soaring violence — like a corridor of gas stations, strip malls, run-down motels and low-cost housing clustered around Interstate 12 near Sherwood Forest Drive, Advocate data show.
1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge. A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable. This...
NOLA.com
JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.
Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
wbrz.com
'I can't get to work': Repeated flooding in Baton Rouge neighborhood leaves residents frustrated
BATON ROUGE - Street flooding in one Baton Rouge neighborhood seems to be repetitive. Water filled Iberia Street again Friday morning and continued to creep up driveways. "It comes to your knees. If you go out there and walk right now, it comes to your knees," resident Patricia Lundy said.
theadvocate.com
Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company
The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. WBRZ-TV reports that Addis Officer David Cauthron was arrested Sunday evening. Prosecutors say he is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring. It wasn’t clear Monday whether Cauthron had a lawyer to speak on his behalf. A prosecutor is questioning the decision of police to pursue the driver at high speeds and agreed with the decision to arrest the officer.
wbrz.com
Search continues for teen who escaped custody; grandma ready to use shotgun to protect her home
BATON ROUGE - The search continues Friday for a 15-year-old who managed to escape from a sheriff's deputy after he had been processed for a vehicle burglary. WBRZ was there Thursday night as law enforcement fanned out looking for him. Drones flew through the air as they tried to search around Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.
