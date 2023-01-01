Girgensons found the back of the net in a 3-1 loss to Ottawa on Sunday. Girgensons' marker came at 6:51 of the second period to tie the contest at 1-1. He has four goals and 10 points in 34 games this season. The 28-year-old hasn't reached the 20-point milestone in any season since 2014-15, and while he might be able to surpass that mark this time around, Girgensons' not on track to do much better than that. It doesn't help that he entered the contest averaging just 12:24 of ice time in 2022-23.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO