CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Activated from injured reserve
MacKinnon (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday. MacKinnon practiced in a non-contact jersey for the first time Friday, but it certainly looks like the 27-year-old will return to the lineup against Toronto on Saturday. He has been out of action since Dec. 5 and will return to the top line alongside Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen. MacKinnon has eight goals and 32 points in just 23 games.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Ties franchise record
Gaudreau picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago. The 29-year-old continues to do what Columbus brought him to town to do, and that's pile up points. Gaudreau wrapped up the final month of 2022 with two goals and 15 points through 14 games, and his 13 helpers tied the Blue Jackets' club record for December, a mark set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. While Gaudreau won't match last season's career-high 40 goals, he is well on his way to his fourth career 80-point campaign.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: League's top playmaker
Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes. His point streak sits at four games and six points, including five assists. With the points, Kucherov moved into a tie with Connor McDavid for the league lead in assists (40).
NHL
Bunting helps Maple Leafs defeat Avalanche, spoil MacKinnon return
DENVER -- Michael Bunting scored two goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who spoiled the return of Nathan MacKinnon by defeating the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist to reach 499 NHL points, William Nylander and John Tavares each had...
Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs
Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ruled out to start B2B
Murray (injury management) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, TJ McBride of Denver Stiffs reports. As has been the case all season, Murray will be held out of one half of the Nuggets' upcoming back-to-back set. The expectation is that he'll return return for Monday's game against Minnesota, though fantasy managers may want to brace for a potential two-game week from the star guard, as Denver has another back-to-back set coming up Thursday (vs. LAC) and Friday (vs. CLE).
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Will be re-evaluated in four weeks
Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in four weeks after sustaining a hand injury in Saturday's game versus Minnesota. He was put on injured reserve Monday. Tarasenko has compiled 10 goals and 29 points in 34 contests this campaign. He also ranks third on the Blues with 90 shots on net. Additionally, the Blues announced Monday that Ryan O'Reilly (foot) will be re-evaluated in six weeks following his placement on injured reserve. St. Louis brought up Jake Neighbours from AHL Springfield as a possible top-six forward replacement.
Alex Tuch scores in OT, Sabres beat East-leading Bruins for 6th straight win
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for the Sabres, who won for just […]
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets 100th goal in 400th game
Barzal scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. One game, two milestones -- Barzal scored his 100th career goal in his 400th game Sunday. He didn't get much on a shot set up by Casey Cizikas' centering pass, but it was enough to fool Martin Jones. That was it for the Islanders' offense in the loss. Barzal has 348 points over parts of seven seasons in blue and orange. He's scored six of his nine goals this year over his last eight games, and he's up to 37 points, 91 shots and a plus-6 rating through 38 outings.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Generates assist in win
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators. Karlsson helped out on a Reilly Smith tally in the second period. While Karlsson has no goals in his last eight games, he's picked up six assists in that span to salvage some value for fantasy managers. The 29-year-old continues to be a solid playmaker on the second line with seven tallies, 19 helpers, 72 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 39 contests.
Yardbarker
Jake DeBrusk scores twice, Bruins beat Penguins in Winter Classic
Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins in Monday afternoon's NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. DeBrusk netted the winner with 2:24 left in regulation, following the play after Taylor Hall cut inside from the...
CBS Sports
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Gets his 10th point of 2022-23
Girgensons found the back of the net in a 3-1 loss to Ottawa on Sunday. Girgensons' marker came at 6:51 of the second period to tie the contest at 1-1. He has four goals and 10 points in 34 games this season. The 28-year-old hasn't reached the 20-point milestone in any season since 2014-15, and while he might be able to surpass that mark this time around, Girgensons' not on track to do much better than that. It doesn't help that he entered the contest averaging just 12:24 of ice time in 2022-23.
FOX Sports
Sabres visit the Senators after shootout victory
Buffalo Sabres (18-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-17-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -129, Sabres +109; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime. Ottawa has...
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: MTL @ WSH - 14:59 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Washington. Explanation: Video review determined the puck left the attacking zone at 5:06 before it was played back into the offensive zone, therefore, the play was offside. Clock is reset to show 5:06 (14:54 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction...
NHL
O'Reilly, Tarasenko placed on injured reserve by Blues
Center has broken foot, will be reevaluated in 6 weeks; forward sidelined at least 4 by hand injury. Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko were placed on injured reserve by the St. Louis Blues on Monday. O'Reilly, a center, has a broken foot and will be reevaluated in six weeks. The...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs Golden Knights
COLORADO AVALANCHE (19-13-3) VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-12-2) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights for the second time this season. Colorado won the first matchup 3-2 in Vegas, with the final two matchups at Ball Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT.
NHL
Jarry leaves Winter Classic for Penguins in loss to Bruins
BOSTON -- Tristan Jarry left with a lower-body injury, and the Pittsburgh Penguins goalie was replaced by Casey DeSmith with 4:30 remaining in the first period of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. "I don't have any update on Tristan," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said...
