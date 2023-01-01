NOPD thinks this person could help solve supermarket homicide

The New Orleans Police Department is asking the public to help them locate a person of interest in the shooting death of comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell.

Montrell was shot and killed in the parking lot off the Rouses supermarket in downtown New Orleans two days before Christmas.

"Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have developed the pictured unknown female as a person of interest," police said in a statement. "The subject was at the location at the time of the incident and left the location in the pictured gray/silver Honda sedan."

Police say the person is not wanted at this time, but detectives believe the individual has information vital to the homicide investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Marylou Agustin at (504) 658-5300, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at (877) 903-7867 (STOP).

Callers to Crimestoppers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a cash reward.