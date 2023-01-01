Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
NHL
Postgame Report | Tuch scores OT winner against Boston in 4-point game
BOSTON - Alex Tuch ended his year as he started it: scoring a goal at TD Garden, wearing the uniform he dreamt about as a child growing up in Syracuse. Tuch scored his first goal with the Sabres in an overtime loss in Boston on January 1. The major difference Saturday was the result. Tuch closed 2022 with a two-goal, four-point outing, including the winning score 3:53 into overtime to finish a 4-3 victory over the Bruins.
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers’ Top 5 Prospects for 2023
Dylan Holloway, Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen, and Stuart Skinner can’t be considered prospects anymore since they are now officially rookies in the NHL and have all played at least 30 NHL games. That moves the needle to the next batch of talent: a couple have graduated, one is still dominating, and one is representing Canada at the 2023 World Juniors.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets 100th goal in 400th game
Barzal scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. One game, two milestones -- Barzal scored his 100th career goal in his 400th game Sunday. He didn't get much on a shot set up by Casey Cizikas' centering pass, but it was enough to fool Martin Jones. That was it for the Islanders' offense in the loss. Barzal has 348 points over parts of seven seasons in blue and orange. He's scored six of his nine goals this year over his last eight games, and he's up to 37 points, 91 shots and a plus-6 rating through 38 outings.
Banged-up Blues put O'Reilly, Tarasenko on injured reserve
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues put captain Ryan O'Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko on injured reserve Monday, the latest blows to a Western Conference contender looking to remain in the playoff race. The team said O'Reilly has a broken foot and Tarasenko an injured hand. O'Reilly is...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces
Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Ties franchise record
Gaudreau picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago. The 29-year-old continues to do what Columbus brought him to town to do, and that's pile up points. Gaudreau wrapped up the final month of 2022 with two goals and 15 points through 14 games, and his 13 helpers tied the Blue Jackets' club record for December, a mark set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. While Gaudreau won't match last season's career-high 40 goals, he is well on his way to his fourth career 80-point campaign.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Avery Williams: Will not return
Williams (foot) will not return Sunday against the Cardinals, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. Williams had one carry for minus two yards and a reception for two yards before exiting, as well a kick return for 23 yards. As the team's No. 3 back, behind Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Williams' absence won't have much of an impact. However, it could force Patterson to take over all return duties for the remainder of the contest.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds apple in loss
Bailey posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. Bailey had the secondary helper on Mathew Barzal's lone goal in the loss. Since the start of December, Bailey has picked up two goals and seven helpers over 14 games. The 33-year-old winger has 16 points through 34 contests overall. He needs to generate offense to have any fantasy appeal, as there's virtually no physicality in his pass-first playing style.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Nine catches in Week 17 win
Godwin secured all nine targets for 120 yards and recorded a two-point conversion catch in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Were it not for the exploits of position mate Mike Evans, Godwin's performance would have been the talk of the afternoon for the Buccaneers. The trusted target checked in second across the stat sheet to Evans, and his two-point grab after Evans' third touchdown reception gave Tampa Bay a key three-point lead at the time. Godwin has at least eight catches in five of the last six games, while his yardage total was his highest of the season and leaves him just 32 yards short of the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career going into a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.
NHL
Pionk, Connor score as Jets win special teams battle over Oilers
Hellebuyck makes 31 saves in Winnipeg's second consecutive win. In the final minutes of 2022, the Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1) stared down the National Hockey League's top-ranked power play, clinging to a one-goal lead, and kept it that way until the final buzzer. In total, the Jets penalty kill went a...
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Struggles badly again
Mills completed 22 of 40 passes for 202 yards against Jacksonville on Sunday. It's been a brutal season for Mills, who once again rotated with Jeff Driskel (3 of 4 passing for nine yards, two carries for seven yards). When he took the snaps, Mills just couldn't get the ball downfield. The Texans play the Colts in Week 18, so Mills will look to get on track against the team he threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns against in Week 1.
CBS Sports
Jets' Greg Zuerlein: Another lengthy miss in Week 17
Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Zuerlein capped consecutive first-half drives with 44-yard field goals, but he failed to convert from 57 yards out on the opening possession of the second half with New York looking to make it a one-score game. The banged-up Jets' offensive struggles have limited Zuerlein's opportunities in recent weeks, and New York has been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Season-high 15 touches in win
Warren had 12 carries for 76 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Ravens. Warren was part of a two-headed rushing attack with Najee Harris (22-111-0) that lit up the Ravens' stout defensive front for a combined for 198 rushing yards on the day. The undrafted rookie has seen his role increase late in the season, receiving double-digit carries for the second time in three weeks. Harris is still the lead back in Pittsburgh, but Warren is proving that he is more than just a third-down option. The Oklahoma State product will look to finish his solid rookie campaign on a high note when the Steelers take on the Browns in Week 18.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Leaves Sunday's contest
Thuney is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. Thuney sustained an apparent ankle injury during the second half of this weekend's matchup versus Denver, and he's since been labeled as questionable to come back into the game. Nick Allegretti is currently slated to command left guard duties for the time being.
FOX Sports
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Will be re-evaluated in four weeks
Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in four weeks after sustaining a hand injury in Saturday's game versus Minnesota. He was put on injured reserve Monday. Tarasenko has compiled 10 goals and 29 points in 34 contests this campaign. He also ranks third on the Blues with 90 shots on net. Additionally, the Blues announced Monday that Ryan O'Reilly (foot) will be re-evaluated in six weeks following his placement on injured reserve. St. Louis brought up Jake Neighbours from AHL Springfield as a possible top-six forward replacement.
