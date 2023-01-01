ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand

OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Rally car legend Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 55-year-old man from Park City has died after a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. According to a Facebook post from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope at approximately 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

eastidahonews.com

Man dies at Utah ski resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die of...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

New Year's Eve roundup: What are Utahns doing to celebrate the New Year?

SALT LAKE CITY — Family gatherings, friend celebrations and fireworks galore will be ringing in the brand new year Saturday on New Year's Eve. The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 Lone Peak Pkwy in Draper, is hosting what they call a "turtle-y jaw-some party" to ring in 2023. The event is hosted by B98.7 KBEE-FM and includes confetti-filled countdowns at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. All New Year's Eve festivities are included with the price of aquarium admission.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Painting helmets turns lifetime Nebraska fan into Utes fan for life

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2022 Rose Bowl held extra significance as the Utes capped off the season, honoring two teammates who both wore number 22. This year, the team has moved forward together while still taking time to honor the memory of Ty and Aaron. And the way they brought their brothers back to the field was really beautiful.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Park City Mountain employee dies after being knocked from chairlift

PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City Mountain employee died Monday after falling 25 feet from one of the chairlifts. The incident happened on the Short Cut chairlift at approximately 10:45 a.m. According to a statement from Sara Huey, senior manager of communications of Vail Resorts, the employee, who...
PARK CITY, UT

