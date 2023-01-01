ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke women's basketball makes season debut in AP Poll at No. 19

After strong nonconference results and three consecutive wins to open ACC play, including an upset over the No. 6 team in the country, Duke once again has a number next to its name. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 19 in the Week 9 AP Poll, debuting Monday after an...
Young's double-double, Blakes' first start lead Duke men's basketball past Florida State at home to end 2022

The Blue Devils are wrapping up the year with a good taste in their mouths. No. 17 Duke defeated Florida State 86-67 in Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday to remain undefeated at home this season. The Blue Devils were led by graduate center Ryan Young, who marked a Duke career-high with 20 points. Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead also recorded a career-high with 16 points. Moreover, sophomore guard Jaylen Blakes continued his scoring excellence with 17 points in his first career start for Duke.
'A great week for us': Duke women's basketball's shifting role in ACC apparent in win against Louisville

The sports fan lives for the miracle storyline. Unfortunately for the sports fan, sometimes the greatest stories are those never told. Look, for instance, at Louisville, which stopped by Cameron Indoor Stadium Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals fell in a Final Four matchup against South Carolina last season, and an 11-5 record this season shows that its national dominance now wavers.
