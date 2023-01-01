Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Report: Vancouver Canucks have checked in on Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière
The Vancouver Canucks have checked in on New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière, according to Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali — The Team on CHEK TV. “The Canucks know this player inside out, Lafrenière’s old agent is current Canucks assistant GM Emilie Castonguay. The Canucks...
Yardbarker
Spencer Martin shines in vain as the Canucks close out 2022 with a loss in Calgary
The Vancouver Canucks said farewell in 2022 in disappointing fashion with a mistake-filled 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. In the first two periods, the Canucks’ effort level was either uninspired or non-existent. Bad decisions in the offensive zone and poor line changes kept leading to fast breaks the other way and cost them on both of Calgary’s first two goals.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers
Could Max Domi remain in Chicago, and could the Oilers look at a Blackhawks defenseman?. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Chicago Blackhawks and who might be staying now and what defensemen the Edmonton Oilers could target. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Marek: “Speaking of trades as...
Yardbarker
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
NHL
NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic
Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
NHL
Dallas Stars loan forward Fredrik Olofsson to Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Fredrik Olofsson to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Olofsson, 26, has recorded one goal (1-0--1) in three games for Dallas this season. Olofsson made his NHL...
NBC Sports
NHL Winter Classic to feature Seattle hosting Vegas in 2024
SEATTLE — Selling the NHL on bringing the 2024 Winter Classic to the Pacific Northwest required purchase of a protection plan – a retractable roof. Next year’s version of the NHL’s New Year’s Day showcase will be played outdoors in Seattle with the Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park, the league announced on Tuesday.
