Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, DeSoto, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tate, Tunica by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 05:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi...and west Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi...and west Tennessee. Target Area: Benton; DeSoto; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Tate; Tunica The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi Southeastern Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi Tate County in northwestern Mississippi Northern Quitman County in northwestern Mississippi Benton County in northeastern Mississippi Northern Panola County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 630 AM CST. * At 542 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hernando, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hernando, Senatobia, Holly Springs, Wall Doxey State Park, Lamar, Coldwater, Byhalia, Como, Crenshaw, Sledge, Snow Lake Shores, Mt Pleasant, Strayhorn, Lewisburg, Arkabutla, Michigan City, Red Banks, Laws Hill, Barr and Canaan. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bolivar by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 06:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 07:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for northwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bolivar The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bolivar County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 715 AM CST. * At 607 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Scott, or 14 miles southeast of Rohwer, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cleveland and Boyle around 630 AM CST. Renova around 635 AM CST. Mound Bayou around 640 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Beulah, Pace and Merigold. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bolivar, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 02:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southeastern Arkansas...and northwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Bolivar; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Washington and southwestern Bolivar Counties through 630 AM CST At 600 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Arkansas City, or 13 miles south of Rohwer, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Scott and Lamont around 610 AM CST. Benoit around 615 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Beulah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0