Effective: 2023-01-03 02:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southeastern Arkansas...and northwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Bolivar; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Washington and southwestern Bolivar Counties through 630 AM CST At 600 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Arkansas City, or 13 miles south of Rohwer, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Scott and Lamont around 610 AM CST. Benoit around 615 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Beulah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO