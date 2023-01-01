Former Kailua football star Veikoso killed in tragic wall collapse

KAILUA (KHON2) — The Kailua community is reeling tonight after the loss of a beloved football star.

Late Friday night, BYU confirmed Sione Veikoso, a former Kailua High School star who plays for the Cougars, died in Friday’s wall collapse incident.

Just before noon on Friday, Dec. 30, Veikoso was at a Kailua home when a 15-foot retaining wall fell, trapping him and two others.

It was stunning for his former Kailua head football coach Hau’oli Wong, who still worked with Veikoso in the offseason.

“That’s the last bad news that I’d ever think it would be. It would be of Sione because everything that you hear or know of this kid it’s all about good news,” Wong said.

Veikoso was pronounced dead at the scene. He was working with his Uncle, Siua Kava, while home in the islands over the winter break from BYU.

Siua and his wife Michelle took Sione in after his mom Wendy Kava, his sole caretaker, died suddenly when Sione was in high school.

He told KHON2 at the time that he was struggling with the loss.

“Our mom was our main support,. We all missed her, and we basically had nowhere to go,” Veikoso said.

Siua is a masonry contractor with his company The Rock Man.

“He knows uncle Siua and auntie Michelle what they meant to him,” Wong said.

A message to Siua was not returned Saturday. Both the Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services are unsure of what caused the collapse.

Wong, a former BYU and NFL player himself, says the 6’7″ 305 lb. Veikoso had the talent and work ethic to take football to the highest level.

“That’s what as coaches, that’s what we strive for, to have kids come back that are better than us; and he would’ve been better than me,” Wong said.

BYU head football coach and Laie native Kalani Sitake said this on his social media page:

“We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso. His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione!”

Wong is heartbroken for the Kava family.

“Love and prayers to the Kava family. We praying for you guys, and I know it’s a tough time for everybody. But like Sione, he’s built to last tough; people are built to last,” he said.

Honolulu Police are investigating the incident.