San Diego, CA

Bicycle robbery leaves 1 stabbed in Balboa Park

By Jafet Serrato
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h56Sl_0k03fB5W00

SAN DIEGO — A man is recovering from a stabbing that left him seriously hurt in Balboa Park Saturday evening, said the San Diego Police Department.

At 5 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about the stabbing at “The Prado” on 1549 El Prado, police said. When officers arrived in the area, they found a 42-year-old man with at least one stab wound in the chest, a laceration to his arm and a broken arm.

“During our investigation, we learned that it was actually a robbery that had occurred, and the victim’s bicycle was stolen,” said Officer Darius Jamsetjee.

Did you know? There’s a golf-style archery course through Balboa Park

Police said the victim got into an argument over the property with an unknown man, and a second man who is the suspect went up to him and hit him with something in his hand. The suspect then took the victim’s bike and was last seen riding eastbound on 1800 El Prado.

The suspect who took the bike is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s with shoulder-length dark hair, wearing a blue jacket and baggy pants, according to police.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

