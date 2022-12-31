Read full article on original website
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
These Are the 10 Most Absolute Boring Cities in Massachusetts
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
Five of the Most Amazing Massachusetts Church Conversions
Converting something old into something new has been an impressive trend in real estate. From fire stations to churches, lots of cool looking old buildings are being turned into some stunning housing. While we all ooh and aah over the photos of these remodels, turns out creating one of our...
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Gateways In Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a beautiful state with a rich history, charming small towns, and beautiful natural surroundings. It's the perfect place for a weekend getaway, and there are plenty of affordable options to choose from. Here are four great and affordable weekend gateways in Massachusetts:
4 Christmas Tree Bonfires Happening in Massachusetts
Don't Miss These 4 Local Bonfires Where You Can Burn Your Christmas Tree in MassachusettsPhoto byKevin WolfonUnsplash. (MASSACHUSETTS) With the holidays behind us and a fresh new year ahead, it's officially time for the Christmas tree to come down! For those with real trees, it's important to dispose of the evergreens properly. If you're looking for a fun way to get rid of your holiday tree, check out these four family-friendly bonfires that are sure to be fun for everyone!
13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England
New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s
Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
Connecticut and Massachusetts Officials to Meet on Tuesday as Electric Costs up over 40%
If you live in Connecticut, and you’re a customer of Eversource or United Illuminating you’ll be paying at least 43 percent more for electricity starting in January – a steep cost hike that the state’s smaller municipal utilities have so far managed to avoid. Customers of...
New Massachusetts law protects ‘vulnerable’ road users
Gov. Charlie Baker has agreed to a new law aimed at making roads safer for “vulnerable users” such as bicyclists, pedestrians, skateboarders and anyone else who is not in a vehicle. Baker signed the bill (H 5103) Sunday after it gained momentum during the quiet informal sessions that...
Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project
This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
Massachusetts Most Popular Beer for 2022 Might Shock You
2022 has come to a close and we have now learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
What the MBTA Communities law means for your town
First of a five-part series. THERE IS A NEW concept in zoning, invented this year by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In promulgated guidelines, the concept has been dubbed “minimum multi-family unit capacity.” I refer to the concept as “zoning capacity.”. If you live in a community served...
Firefighter hospitalized after falling through floor while battling blaze at Cape Cod home
DENNIS, Mass. — A firefighter was hospitalized after they fell through the floor while battling a blaze at a home on Cape Cod on Monday. The Dennis firefighter was working on battling a fire in a multi-unit condominium complex on Main Street when they fell through the first floor into the basement, according to Brewster Fire Rescue.
10 Things to Stock Up On in Vermont
Here are ten things to stock up on in an uncertain world. Whether it's severe weather, COVID outbreaks, or an EMP, make sure you have these things on hand if you live in Vermont.
Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam
With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
New 2023 hunting seasons in Massachusetts
The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife is informing local hunters of some new extensions and regulations for the 2023 hunting season.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Massachusetts
The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries, largely driven by drug overdoses, were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years.
Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms
A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
