RIP Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, 74, One of the Founders, “Jump,” “Automatic,” “I’m So Excited” Among Hits
Terrible way to start the new year with news of another death. Anita Pointer, who founded the Pointer Sisters with her real sisters June, Bonnie, and Ruth, has died at age 74. Her publicist says she was surrounded by family, but does not give a cause of death. Here’s the...
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74
Anita Pointer, the Grammy-winning artist who was a founding member of the R&B pop sister group The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 74. “She fought a very heroic battle with cancer,” her publicist, Roger Neal, told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettJeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93 Pointer’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer released a joint statement after her death on Saturday night....
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Barbara Walters made final public appearance 6 years before her death
Barbara Walters lived a more private life during her final years, having last stepped out publicly six years ago. The famed “20/20” host, who died Friday at age 93, hadn’t been seen since 2016, when she attended the opening night of “The Father” at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City. The day prior, she attended a lunch at the New York Public Library. However, the final Instagram post on Walters’ account is a joyful selfie with a fan on a Monday in July 2015. “Decided that I might make a fan happy today, I mean its Monday,” Walters captioned the post. “Haha...
Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Pointer Sisters Singer, Dead at 74
Legendary singer Anita Pointer of the Grammy-winning group Pointer Sisters has passed away. According to reports from Robert Neal, Pointer’s publicist, she died after a long battle with cancer. She was 74. Poiner, who made a name for herself as an iconic pop, country, and R&B artist, had a...
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Four sisters, all in their 80s, share remarkable musical bond
Sisters Jan Goris, Val Duininck, Carol Hall and Vicki Hall – all in their 80s – are all incredibly close and share a gift for the piano. KARE 11’s Boyd Huppert takes us to their first show together in decades as they hold a special performance for a Minnesota senior community.Jan. 1, 2023.
Celebrity trainer Chris Powell opens up about his battle with depression, divorce
Chris Powell was used to helping other people transform their lives, but when it came to his own life, he said he struggled to ask for help.
Oprah goes on 10-mile gratitude hike to show thanks for carbs: ‘I LOVE bread’
Oprah Winfrey capped off 2022 with a gratitude hike and a celebratory loaf of her favorite thing: bread. The queen of all media chronicled a 10-mile expedition she dubbed a “gratitude hike,” with friends, including “CBS Mornings” anchor Gayle King, in a series of Instagram videos posted Sunday. In them, the talk show host is clad in a bubble-gum pink tracksuit and hiking gear as she marches up hilly terrain more than a year after knee surgery left her temporarily immobile. “A year ago, I had knee surgery, November of last year. I couldn’t walk, period,” Winfrey said in a reel to her...
Anna Kendrick says her past experience in an abusive relationship affected Alice, Darling role
Anna Kendrick has said her past experience in an abusive relationship informed her performance in new movie Alice, Darling. The upcoming film sees Kendrick’s character, Alice, attempt to escape from an unhealthy relationship with Simon (Charlie Carrick), with the actress revealing her personal life affected her preparation for the role.
