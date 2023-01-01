ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Popculture

'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles

Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
The Hollywood Reporter

Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74

Anita Pointer, the Grammy-winning artist who was a founding member of the R&B pop sister group The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 74. “She fought a very heroic battle with cancer,” her publicist, Roger Neal, told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettJeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93 Pointer’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer released a joint statement after her death on Saturday night....
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
E! News

General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death

The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Page Six

Barbara Walters made final public appearance 6 years before her death

Barbara Walters lived a more private life during her final years, having last stepped out publicly six years ago. The famed “20/20” host, who died Friday at age 93, hadn’t been seen since 2016, when she attended the opening night of “The Father” at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City. The day prior, she attended a lunch at the New York Public Library. However, the final Instagram post on Walters’ account is a joyful selfie with a fan on a Monday in July 2015. “Decided that I might make a fan happy today, I mean its Monday,” Walters captioned the post. “Haha...
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
New York Post

Oprah goes on 10-mile gratitude hike to show thanks for carbs: ‘I LOVE bread’

Oprah Winfrey capped off 2022 with a gratitude hike and a celebratory loaf of her favorite thing: bread. The queen of all media chronicled a 10-mile expedition she dubbed a “gratitude hike,” with friends, including “CBS Mornings” anchor Gayle King, in a series of Instagram videos posted Sunday. In them, the talk show host is clad in a bubble-gum pink tracksuit and hiking gear as she marches up hilly terrain more than a year after knee surgery left her temporarily immobile.  “A year ago, I had knee surgery, November of last year.  I couldn’t walk, period,” Winfrey said in a reel to her...
digitalspy.com

Anna Kendrick says her past experience in an abusive relationship affected Alice, Darling role

Anna Kendrick has said her past experience in an abusive relationship informed her performance in new movie Alice, Darling. The upcoming film sees Kendrick’s character, Alice, attempt to escape from an unhealthy relationship with Simon (Charlie Carrick), with the actress revealing her personal life affected her preparation for the role.

