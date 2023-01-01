Read full article on original website
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
French Bulldog Has Toddler-Style Meltdown Over His 'Pup Patty' Taking Too Long
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @WalterGeoffrey recently uploaded a truly tragic video showing how her French Bulldog Walter reacts when his special restaurant treat is late being served to him. If you have children, you're going to realize their hungry meltdowns are no match for Walter's.
Sad Dog Surrendered to Shelter Because Owner 'Didn't Connect with Him'
You’ll have to get a tissue ready for this story. It’ll shatter your heart into pieces. And the worst part is that this happens all too often to animals. Meet Hunter. This adorable dog housed at Dog Tales Rescue in Ontario, Canada was surrendered to the shelter because his owner didn’t connect with him anymore. Ugh, our hearts. Watch this clip from TikTok user @dogtalerescue to find out why Hunter’s owners gave him up.
Dog's Reaction to Reuniting with Mom After Transatlantic Flight Is Everything
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Traveling by plane with your fur babies isn't always easy. Those with service animals or smaller dogs are able to bring them on the flight. But for medium-sized dogs and larger, it's quite the headache.
Dog's Initial Reaction to New Foster Puppy Is Just Priceless
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Bringing home a new pet to a house that already has a pet living there can sometimes cause a little bit of chaos. There might be jealousy or anger and frustration. Whatever the pet is feeling, they’ll be sure to tell you.
Gangsta Boo, Rapper and Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a person-down call in the 1600 block of Raines Road at 2:18 p.m. A female was pronounced dead at the scene, later identified as Boo, whose birth name is Lola Mitchell. There were no immediate signs of foul play. Boo’s death is being investigated, and the results of her autopsy are pending.
‘Family Karma’ Aunties Divide Cast With Feud – and Monica Vaswani Shares Receipts
Tension between 'Family Karma' aunties boils over as the group divides over Dharma Benni and Reshma Parvani's tension stemming from Vishal's wedding.
Anita Pointer, of the Pointer Sisters, Dead at 74
Anita Pointer, of the sibling hit-making group the Pointer Sisters, died on Saturday at age 74, her family in a statement. “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace,” said the statement issued by publicist Roger Neal. “She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”
'Did I actually just win?': Laredoan reflects on The Price is Right victory
Last week, native Laredoan Alexis Casso Baier was seen on the iconic game show The Price is Right as she even won a car during her experience. Casso Baier spoke to LMT after her exciting victory in Card Game and her overall experience. Casso Baier said that a friend of...
Dog Mom Shares Important Reminder About the Truth of Animal Surrenders
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It's sad to say, but sometimes people are too quick to judge why people surrender their animals. Trust us, we're guilty of it. But the truth is that there are some reasonable explanations as to why this happens and the owners are broken having come to that decision.
New Year's Eve countdown specials 2023: How to watch the festivities
We end this truly landmark year in celebrity drama with an effort to stave some off: CNN has asked the co-hosts of its annual New Year's Eve special to refrain from drinking on air. The program has become known for its alcohol-fueled shenanigans; while ringing in 2022, Andy Cohen ranted...
Watch this golden retriever master the art of opening the door to play with his best friend
We’ve all had the experience of wanting something right there and feeling it’s always just beyond reach. It’s never been cuter, though, than in this video of a sweet golden retriever desperately trying to let his friend inside and not quite making it. We can’t blame the intelligent animal who succeeds in opening the door over and over, refusing to give up until the two are reunited. All told, the dog opens the door nine times until his best friend manages to get a proper hold of it (we counted, so you don’t have to). You’ll definitely get a pick-me-up while constantly hitting repeat on this video posted to r/AnimalsBeingBros from Redditor VowXhing.
Catherine Cyran, Emmy-Nominated Director, Dies at 59
Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker, producer and writer who began her career working under Roger Corman, died Dec. 24, 2022 in Vancouver, B.C. following a battle with cancer. She was 59 years old. Before emerging as director in the 1990s, Cyran established herself as a screenwriter, with credits on films...
