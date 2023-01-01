Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of lightRoger MarshLoris, SC
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable BuffetTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Coastal Carolina QB Bryce Archie to transfer to USF
USF’s quarterback room will have one new addition in 2023, as Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Archie announced his intention to transfer to the program on Tuesday. Archie, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound signal caller entered the portal just two days after the Chanticleers’ loss to East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. Archie entered late in that game after an injury to starting quarterback Grayson McCall and backup Jarrett Guest, where he completed a nine-yard pass for his first college competition, then scored on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.
ECU freshman forward Elijah Jones enters transfer portal
East Carolina true freshman forward Elijah Jones has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources have confirmed to 247Sports and Hoist The Colours. The 6-foot-8 first-year player has not appeared in a game this season, and he enters the portal following his first semester with the Pirates. Jones has been involved consistently in practice and has helped the scout team prepare all year, and has been a noticeable energy presence on the bench for all home and away games.
Football World Reacts To Quarterback's Surprising Transfer Decision
There has been tons of quarterback movement via the transfer portal over the past month. But one top quarterback who had entered the portal just made a surprising decision. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has exited the portal. He will return to Coastal Carolina for the 2023 season.
Interim tag removed, Zehnder named FMU men’s head basketball coach
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University officials have announced that the interim tag has been removed from Patriot men’s basketball head coach Jake Zehnder’s title. The announcement was made before the team in a raucous locker room following Friday’s 87-75 win over local-rival Coker University – a victory that upped the Patriots’ season record to […]
Up and Coming Weekly
Local artists nominated for country music awards
It’s time to get excited, country music fans! The 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards is on Jan. 21 at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Once a year, a panel of judges formed by industry leaders comes together to honor stars native to North and South Carolina. The ceremony is produced and hosted each year by the Carolina Music Association.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing burgers, every day of the week.
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Dillon store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Dillon, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket in Monday night’s drawing was sold at the Savers No. 1 store at 200 Highway 301 N. in Dillon, the lottery said. It matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not […]
8-foot, 395-pound white shark pings near Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A large white shark visited the Grand Strand Tuesday morning, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. This 8 feet-4inch, 395-pound juvenile male white shark, named Jekyll, pinged approximately 50 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast at 7:58 a.m. Ocearch located Jekyll last month along the Florida-Georgia coastline.
WECT
County response to First Amendment suit says removing speaker from meeting isn’t illegal
NFL players, doctors react as Bills' Damar Hamlin remains in hospital. WECT's Zach Solon spoke with a cardiologist and with current and former NFL players from our area about their reactions to Hamlin's frightening injury. Cape Fear Memorial Bridge scheduled to close lanes intermittently for maintenance work. Updated: 6 hours...
wpde.com
CCU study suggests another option for Georgetown's inner harbor silting issue
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Turning the page on a new year, but the same old problem for those who enjoy and rely upon Georgetown's working waterfront. Since 2006, the inner harbor has operated mostly without dredging according to local officials. Because of this, research has shown the western portion of the harbor is only 1-2 feet deep.
WMBF
Winning $2M Powerball lottery ticket sold in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A shopper in Myrtle beach won $2 million playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Savers #1 at 200 Hwy. 301 N. in Dillon County purchased a ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing. The ticket sold in Dillon matched all five white ball numbers drawn but...
wbtw.com
2023 Starting Off Warm Across The Area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy New Year! 2023 is starting off how, 2022 left us. Another warm day across the area. A cold front passed through the area Saturday evening, but not much “cold” air moved through. Today we will see a decrease in clouds throughout the day. I don’t think we become completely sunny, but should see some by this afternoon. High temperatures today will warm into the mid to upper 60s.
WMBF
Drivers in Myrtle Beach area see nearly 30 cent increase at the pumps
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’ve been to the gas pump recently, you may have noticed that you are paying more just within the past week. Gas prices in the Myrtle Beach area have risen 29.4 in the last week, with an average of $2.96 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
WMBF
‘New body, new you’: Gyms across Grand Strand see influx of new clients
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After ringing in 2023, many people in the Grand Strand hit the gym on January 1 to kickstart their New Year’s resolution. At Core Fitness Club in Myrtle Beach, the gym has prepared its employees for the wave of new members expected to join in the coming weeks.
Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash on Highway 90 near North Myrtle Beach, highway patrol says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash on Highway 90 near North Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 5:35 p.m. near Pint Circle when a 2018 Indian motorcycle and a 2008 Chrysler collided about 2.5 miles north of North […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
New Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Hotel coming 2024
A new Myrtle Beach oceanfront hotel resort from Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated will be completed in 2024. The company purchased 16 acres of undeveloped property across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort. The oceanfront hotel will be located on the Owners Club Court near Damon’s Restaurant and...
Animal shelter in South Carolina seeks homes for more than 200 dogs, cats
The shelter has only 88 kennels, but currently there are 123 dogs and 85 cats available for adoption.
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to Myrtle Beach?
Myrtle Beach is one of the best places for a family vacation in the US. There’s a lot to see and do. Plus, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. If you’re planning a visit, you’ll probably be wondering what the nearest airport to Myrtle Beach is.
wbtw.com
Drying out to ring in the new year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Currently, radar is mostly dry and the only remaining rain is going to be isolated, but the good news is mostly dry when the ball drops. Winds are going to be light, temperatures will be mild, and moisture will be lingering so fog is anticipated throughout the area and over the ocean. Temperatures around midnight will be in the upper-50s and low-60s and cloud cover will allow it to feel a little warmer than it actually is.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0