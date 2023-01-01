Read full article on original website
Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffers scary injury vs. Bengals on 'Monday Night Football'
An scary scene unfolded during the first quarter of Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals. With 6:12 remaining in the opening quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured after tackling Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. Hamlin initially stood up after making the tackle but quickly fell back to the ground.
Former Vikings QB Takes Over in Arizona for Week 17
The Arizona Cardinals have gone through some serious QB troubles in 2022. They lost starter Kyler Murray to a torn ACL earlier this year, and now this week, backup Colt McCoy will be forced to sit out with concussion symptoms. Because of that, their QB3 and former Vikings QB, David Blough, will be in line to take the reins of the offense against the Atlanta Falcons.
Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field during Bills vs. Bengals game: Buffalo safety in 'critical condition'
49ers activate two players from practice squad ahead of Raiders game
The San Francisco 49ers have activated the following two players from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Both are standard elevations, which means they will revert back to the practice squad after the game. Activated from the practice squad:. WR Tay Martin. DL...
Wofford coach Jay McAuley resigns after players reportedly tell school administrators they are unhappy
In a surprising turn of events in the Southern Conference, fourth-year Wofford coach Jay McAuley, who has amassed a 58-41 record with the Terriers and never recorded a losing record, is resigning from his position effective immediately. The school announced the news Friday evening but no specifics were given. "Jay...
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
Broncos players are already unhappy with Nathaniel Hackett’s replacement
The Denver Broncos head-scratching season has only become more curious since the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. As the Broncos have been coming to the defense of Russell Wilson, a move that many feel is only to make the team look good, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg decided the team should have a padded practice on Thursday. Under the NFL’s current labor deal, the Broncos had one more padded practice for the year, a practice that isn’t required to be used. With the Broncos already eliminated from playoff contention at 4-11, Rosburg used it anyway. Broncos players were unhappy with the...
Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Leaves Sunday's contest
Thuney is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. Thuney sustained an apparent ankle injury during the second half of this weekend's matchup versus Denver, and he's since been labeled as questionable to come back into the game. Nick Allegretti is currently slated to command left guard duties for the time being.
Ravens vs. Steelers score: Pittsburgh stays alive in playoff race following Kenny Pickett's late heroics
The Steelers remain in the hunt for the AFC's final playoff spot. Ben Roethlisberger capped off his stellar 18-year career by leading the Steelers to a come-front behind win in Baltimore. A year later, Roethlisberger's successor, Kenny Pickett, led Pittsburgh to a dramatic, last-minute win in Baltimore that kept the Steelers' playoff hopes alive.
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
Falcons' Avery Williams: Will not return
Williams (foot) will not return Sunday against the Cardinals, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. Williams had one carry for minus two yards and a reception for two yards before exiting, as well a kick return for 23 yards. As the team's No. 3 back, behind Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Williams' absence won't have much of an impact. However, it could force Patterson to take over all return duties for the remainder of the contest.
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Not suiting up Sunday
Chubb (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 contest against New England. An ankle injury kept Chubb out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday during Week 17 prep, though he was able to log a limited session Friday. However, that wasn't enough for him to take the field Sunday versus the Patriots. Chubb will thus miss his first game of the campaign, and Andrew Van Ginkel will likely start in his place.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet despite seven catches Sunday
Kelce secured seven of 10 targets for 43 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Kelce's reception total was a team high on the afternoon, but his 43 receiving yards were his fewest since Week 5. The All-Pro tight end's final grab of the day was the clincher for the Chiefs, however, as his six-yard catch with under a minute remaining gave Kansas City a first down that forced Denver to use its last timeout. Kelce should fill his usual role in Week 18 on the road against the Raiders, the team that held him to a season-low 25 yards but also allowed him to rack up four touchdowns in the first meeting between the division rivals this season.
Jets' Greg Zuerlein: Another lengthy miss in Week 17
Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Zuerlein capped consecutive first-half drives with 44-yard field goals, but he failed to convert from 57 yards out on the opening possession of the second half with New York looking to make it a one-score game. The banged-up Jets' offensive struggles have limited Zuerlein's opportunities in recent weeks, and New York has been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
49ers' Dre Greenlaw: Set for MRI on back
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Greenlaw will undergo an MRI on Monday on the back injury he suffered during Sunday's win at Las Vegas, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. At the point of his departure in the second half, Greenlaw had eight tackles, marking his fifth game...
Bengals' Jake Browning: Bumped up from practice squad
Browning was elevated from the practice squad to active roster Monday. Browning could suit up for Monday's game against the Bills, although he'll likely operate the team's No. 3 quarterback if he does, behind starter Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen. Browning was active for multiple games last season, but the Washington product has yet to take an NFL regular-season snap.
Falcons' Drake London: Momentum stalled
London recorded five receptions on eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Cardinals. London finished tied for the team lead with eight targets, though that was his lowest total since Week 12. Unsurprisingly, he also recorded his lowest reception and yardage total in that span. In addition to lost volume, London was also limited to working in the short areas of the field, as his longest catch went for 13 yards and three of his five receptions went for single-digit gains. Despite the disappointing output, London entered the game having recorded at least 70 receiving yards in three consecutive matchups and is ending his rookie season in strong form.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy for Sunday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics due to injury management. Murray is at risk for resting Sunday, given the contest is the first of a back-to-back set. He has yet to play both legs of a back-to-back this season. Bones Hyland would likely enter the starting lineup and become a strong fantasy option if Murray sits.
Falcons release WR Cameron Batson from practice squad
The Atlanta Falcons have released practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson following his arrest over the weekend. Batson was charged with a number of different crimes, including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. The 27-year-old former Tennessee Titans receiver has spent the entire 2022 season on the Falcons’ practice...
