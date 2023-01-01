ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona Wildcats stand pat at No. 5 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats remained No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. Purdue (13-0) retained the top spot, followed by Houston (14-1), Kansas (12-1) and UConn (13-1). UCLA (13-2) was 10th. Xavier (12-3), coached by former Arizona coach Sean Miller, moved from...
Girls Basketball Spotlight: Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks

Head coach: Daron Cross (fourth season at Ironwood Ridge after five years as Tucson High’s boys coach) Lillian Castillo, 5-7, G, So. Katelyn Cano, 5-3, G, Fr. Annika Chulick, 5-9, F, Fr. Emelie DeGrood, 5-4, G, Sr. Myla Elslager, 5-8, G, Fr. Harper Tuffy, 5-6, G, So. Noteworthy: Ironwood...
Old Pueblo Abuelo: It’s better to do good than well

This is the 31st installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. “I want you to carry my...
AZ Big Spotlight: Lovitt & Touché, Sundt, Arizona Commission on the Arts

Lovitt & Touché boosts hiring to meet growing demand. Spurred by increased demand for its insurance and benefits services, Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has rapidly expanded its Tempe and Tucson offices in recent months, expanding its footprint and competitive position in the Arizona market.
Izzy’s POV: What’s my Point of View?

Hi Wildcat Fans! I am thrilled to say that I will be writing a weekly column for AllSportsTucson.com throughout our season. Each week, I plan to share with you where I have been, where I am at and where I am going. I will be my authentic self and offer unique insight into the game from my perspective.
KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version

Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
Tucson Among Top Cities with Influx of New Residents in 2022

North American Van Lines, Inc., a household, international, corporate, and long distance professional moving company, has released its annual migration map that details where Americans moved in 2022. The map uncovered a sizable trend of Americans leaving high cost-of-living areas for warmer climates with more reasonable housing conditions, noting southern...
Real estate transactions

SRS Real Estate Partners completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson. John Redfield, a senior vice president with SRS’ Investment Properties Group in Newport Beach, California, and SRS Senior Vice President Alan...
