allsportstucson.com
No. 15 Arizona overwhelmed by No. 2 Stanford, suffers 20th straight loss at Maples Pavilion
Arizona’s losing streak at Maples Pavilion reached 20 games over the last 22 years with No. 2 Stanford taking advantage of its size inside to come away with a 73-57 victory Monday. The much more-active Cardinal outrebounded No. 15 Arizona 53-33, including 23 offensive rebounds that led to 20...
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Bowl mania upset, Arizona women’s hoops falls to #2 Stanford
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Tulane shocks most of southern California with 16 points in the final four minutes for a signature program win to highlight the New Year's Six Bowl games. Meanwhile, Adia Barnes and the Arizona Wildcats can't keep up with Stanford on the road. They lose their...
KGUN 9
Arizona Wildcats stand pat at No. 5 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats remained No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. Purdue (13-0) retained the top spot, followed by Houston (14-1), Kansas (12-1) and UConn (13-1). UCLA (13-2) was 10th. Xavier (12-3), coached by former Arizona coach Sean Miller, moved from...
12news.com
Instant reaction to ASU basketball close loss to Arizona Wildcats | Locked On Sun Devils
It wasn't the win we wanted, but it was the moral victory that we deserved. The Arizona State Sun Devils basketball team dropped just its third game of the year.
allsportstucson.com
No. 18 Arizona looks to beat No. 2 Stanford in Palo Alto for first time since 2001
TODAY’S ARIZONA-STANFORD GAME WILL BE TELEVISED LIVE ON THE PAC-12 NETWORKS AND WILL BE STREAMED LIVE ON THE VARSITY NETWORK. Arizona has taken Stanford to the brink before at Palo Alto, Calif. Can they overcome that brink — Cameron Brink — and fellow All-American Haley Jones and the rest...
allsportstucson.com
Jet Sports Training Male Athlete of the Month: Marana QB/basketball player Elijah Joplin
Marana senior quarterback Elijah Joplin capped his high school football career with his second consecutive nomination for the prestigious Ed Doherty Award in December while also resuming his basketball career with the Tigers. The fact that Joplin played his senior season with Tigers, including being able to compete in basketball,...
Jump scores 20 points, leads No. 2 Stanford by Arizona State
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford’s appreciative guards love how they can draw their offensive players into the paint and leave the rest to their opportunistic posts to help out whenever needed. Cameron Brink is a one-woman swat crew. “Our bigs are really talented,” Hall of Fame coach Tara...
allsportstucson.com
Girls Basketball Spotlight: Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks
Head coach: Daron Cross (fourth season at Ironwood Ridge after five years as Tucson High’s boys coach) Lillian Castillo, 5-7, G, So. Katelyn Cano, 5-3, G, Fr. Annika Chulick, 5-9, F, Fr. Emelie DeGrood, 5-4, G, Sr. Myla Elslager, 5-8, G, Fr. Harper Tuffy, 5-6, G, So. Noteworthy: Ironwood...
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: It’s better to do good than well
This is the 31st installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. “I want you to carry my...
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Lovitt & Touché, Sundt, Arizona Commission on the Arts
Lovitt & Touché boosts hiring to meet growing demand. Spurred by increased demand for its insurance and benefits services, Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has rapidly expanded its Tempe and Tucson offices in recent months, expanding its footprint and competitive position in the Arizona market.
allsportstucson.com
Izzy’s POV: What’s my Point of View?
Hi Wildcat Fans! I am thrilled to say that I will be writing a weekly column for AllSportsTucson.com throughout our season. Each week, I plan to share with you where I have been, where I am at and where I am going. I will be my authentic self and offer unique insight into the game from my perspective.
KOLD-TV
KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version
Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
biztucson.com
Tucson Among Top Cities with Influx of New Residents in 2022
North American Van Lines, Inc., a household, international, corporate, and long distance professional moving company, has released its annual migration map that details where Americans moved in 2022. The map uncovered a sizable trend of Americans leaving high cost-of-living areas for warmer climates with more reasonable housing conditions, noting southern...
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
Higher unemployment rate in Pima County affecting businesses in Tucson
Both Feast and Charro Steak and Del Rey in Tucson dealt with having a low amount of applicants in 2022. While they said they’re getting more employees, they’re not as experienced.
Tucson rings in the new year at annual Taco Drop
The Taco Drop featured various bands, food trucks, and a silent disco. People were ready to ring in the new year by counting down.
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Real estate transactions
SRS Real Estate Partners completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson. John Redfield, a senior vice president with SRS’ Investment Properties Group in Newport Beach, California, and SRS Senior Vice President Alan...
ADOT: I-19 southbound reopens in Tucson
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the southbound lane of Interstate 19 has been reopened.
Police: 2 shot Sunday near Speedway, Swan
Police say the incident happened near Speedway and Swan. Both victims were treated with non-life threatening injuries.
