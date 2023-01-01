Read full article on original website
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OrlandoTed RiversOrlando, FL
Riders rescued after 400-foot tall wheel loses power at Orlando amusement park
Guests were evacuated from The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando after it lost power Saturday evening.
Anti-Semitic slogan projected on busy street in downtown Orlando on New Year's Eve
The phrase has been publicly displayed in Orlando before.
AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
Disney World previews ‘Moana’ inspired attraction ‘The Journey of Water’
LAKE BUENA Vista, Fla. — A popular animated movie is set to become one of Disney World’s latest attractions. “The Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” is due to open late this year. Photos: Disney World previews ‘Moana’ inspired attraction ‘The Journey of Water’
City Of DeBary close to locking down 170 acre green space
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of DeBary predicts to be fully developed with in the next handful of years with another four to five thousand homes. City plans to invest another five to ten million in to the future park. Some of the funding coming from American Rescue Plan...
Storms to fire up across Central Florida on Wednesday: County-by-county timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs near 83 inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Morning fog is a non-event today as surface winds remain elevated preventing fog formation. An incoming front will bring a line of weakening showers and storms into Northern Florida around 5pm today, a few stronger storms possible featuring gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours.
'Fog bow' spotted in Florida
A "fog bow" was spotted in Florida on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, it was seen in Brevard County. Other images were submitted from the Palm Coast area. "A fog bow is similar to a rainbow, but the much smaller water droplet size means the color separation is weaker and more smeared, thus making the fog bow appear mostly white," the NWS said.
Armed suspect in ski mask robs Orlando auto parts store; search underway, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a person they said robbed an Advance Auto Parts store with a firearm and wearing a ski mask, triggering a massive police response on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the store on W. Church Street and John Young Parkway where the suspect...
Official gives update on rescues after The Wheel loses power at ICON Park
Orange County Fire Rescue said 20 pods on The Wheel at ICON Park were occupied when it lost power Saturday night. At least 62 people have been rescued from the Orlando attraction.
Florida woman struck, killed by SUV following rollover crash
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old Orlando woman who survived a rollover crash Tuesday was struck and killed shortly after by an SUV when she walked into traffic, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on S.R. 520 near Cocoa Water Plant Road when she […]
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill
A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in January: Events and More!
OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the cooler weather at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie... The post 40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in January: Events and More! appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Davenport residents say big development is causing flooding in their neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. — A small Polk County community says new development says new development is causing flooding in their neighborhood. Longtime Davenport resident Fred Daniells told Spectrum News that Hurricane Ian’s rain set the flooding off around his home. “This is where the foundation of my home is...
Orlando mayor, police respond to anti-Semitic messages projected on downtown building
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hateful messages targeting the Jewish community were projected onto a building in Downtown Orlando. It happened during New Year's Eve celebrations at the top of a building on West Central Boulevard. One message read, "Honk if you hate the Jews." Leaders across Central Florida's Jewish community...
The Mall at Millenia | Shopping mall in Orlando, Florida
If you want to go shopping in luxury stores in Orlando, this is your place. Less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios and the Orlando International Premium Outlets, is The Mall at Millenia with more than 150 stores, which for many is the best mall in Orlando. Several of its stores are quite expensive but there are a wide variety of prices and it is worth visiting. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's department stores where you can buy several of the best fashion brands. The most exclusive fashion brands are present in this mall including the French Hermès and Louis Vuitton as well as PRADA, Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Burberry.
Orlando weather: Rain and storms in Central Florida this week before next cold front arrives
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs near 83 inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Morning fog is an issue again today and fog likely returns late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Advisories could be issued again.
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.
Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Lakeland Home Burglary Suspects
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has any information regarding several burglaries that occurred in the Medulla Road area of Lakeland on January 2nd. Two suspects entered unlocked vehicles and then used the garage door openers to gain access
