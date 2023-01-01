ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia surprises No. 22 Auburn 76-64 in White's SEC opener

ATHENS, Ga (AP) — No. 22 Auburn's first SEC road game provided a somber reality check for coach Bruce Pearl, who said it's time to get back to work on his backcourt. Terry Roberts overcame early foul trouble to match his career high with 26 points and Georgia made first-year coach Mike White’s Southeastern Conference debut with the Bulldogs memorable by beating Auburn 76-64 on Wednesday night.
ATHENS, GA
No. 10 UCLA plays USC in conference matchup

USC Trojans (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 UCLA takes on USC in a matchup of Pac-12 teams. The Bruins are 8-0 in home games. UCLA is 10-2 against opponents with a winning record. The Trojans are...
LOS ANGELES, CA

