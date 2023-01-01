Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.02.23 – Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, and Judgment Day Join The Show!
-Prayers for Bills player and former Pitt player, Damar Hamlin! As some may know based on information I post here, I am a massive sports fan and that includes High School sports. I love my Uniontown Red Raiders and for 20 plus years have been on a sportsboard where I have learned all about high school football and basketball in Western PA. Hamlin is a Western PA native and went to Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) High School. I have heard about him since his days in HS as a Viking. I cheered for him when he became a Pitt Panther and it has been cool seeing a Western PA kid make good in the NFL. What happened tonight was terrifying and again, all I can offer is my prayers. Now I make the awkward transition to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!
411mania.com
Prestige Wrestling The Things We Carry Results 12.30.22: MCMG vs. The American Wolves in Headliner
– Prestige Wrestling returned for The Things We Carry show last night at the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event streamed on IWTV. Below are some results, per Fightful:. * Alan Angels beat Alec Price. * C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) beat Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor...
411mania.com
Various News: Montez Ford Releasing New Album in March, Full JCW Battlebowl Video Released
– WWE Superstar Montez Ford announced on his Instagram that his second music album will be available in March:. – GCW has released the full stream for the JCW Battlebowl event. The card was held earlier today at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the full event video:
411mania.com
Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023 Results: Great Muta Battles Shinsuke Nakamura. More
Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year took place on Sunday morning in Tokyo, Japan, featuring Shinsuke Namakura vs. The Great Muta and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fighful:. * Yasutaka Yano def. Taishi Ozawa. * Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura & Daiki Inaba def....
411mania.com
WWE News: Kevin Owens Receives Stitches Following SmackDown, Note on Lacey Evans
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last Friday’s final WWE SmackDown of 2022. As noted, Kevin Owens suffered a nasty bruised eye during the match tag team main event match. Owens reportedly had to get stitches after his tag team match. He teamed with John Cena in a winning effort against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. While Kevin Owens did have to get stitches, he’s said to be doing fine.
411mania.com
John Cena Comments On His WWE Smackdown Match, Thanks WWE Universe
John Cena returned to the ring on the final Smackdown of 2022, and he took to social media to comment on the match. Cena, who teamed with Kevin Owens on Smackdown to beat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, took to Twitter to post:. “Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time...
411mania.com
Wrestling Legend Mike Pappas Passes Away
Mike Pappas, who was known as “The Flying Greek” during his wrestling career, has passed away. Jason Braiser, who directed a documentary about Pappas, took to Twitter to announce that the wrestling legend (born Manoli Savvenas) passed away after a battle with colorectal cancer. He was 83 years old.
411mania.com
Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Wrestling’s current worst-kept secret is that Sasha Banks will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. However, she may not be alone. PWInsider reports that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, is currently scheduled to be with Banks in Japan. At this time it’s unknown if she will appear on...
411mania.com
FanTime Congratulates Mandy Rose For Making $1 Million Last Month
Mandy Rose may be out of the WWE, but she isn’t hurting for money. In a post on Instagram, FanTime congratulated Rose for making a million dollars on the platform for the month of December. As noted, Rose was fired from WWE for posting risqué photos on the platform, which she charges money for.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Matches Set For Battle Slam: Dream
Battle Slam has announced its first matches for its next event, Battle Slam: Dream. The company posted to Twitter to announce the following bouts for its January 15th show, which will take place in Atlanta and air on FITE:. * Mike Bailey vs. Myron Reed. * Queen Aminata vs. Tasha...
411mania.com
Former WWE Star Backstage At Tonight’s Episode Of Raw
A former WWE star is reportedly backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Summer Rae is backstage at the show in Nashville, Tennessee. Rae, real name Danielle Moinet, is local to the area. There’s no word on whether she’s just visiting or will make an appearance on the show.
411mania.com
Kazuchika Okada Says He Is Synonymous With Wrestle Kingdom
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kazuchika Okada spoke about his history at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, saying that the event is synonymous with his career. Here are highlights:. On his history at Wrestle Kingdom: “I’ve wrestled here a lot, and I’ve had my ups and downs. Looking back at Wrestle...
411mania.com
Austin Theory Sends Out Warning Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW
In a post on Twitter, Austin Theory sent a warning to Seth Rollins ahead of their United States title match on tonight’s WWE RAW. He wrote: “@WWERollins you will truly know your place in the @WWE after tomorrow night when I put you in the past. It’s NOW time for you to go A-Town Down!!! #wweraw.”
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The Dark Order is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight Confirmed as Pitch Black Match, More SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– As noted, WWE was previously advertising a Pitch Black match, sponsored by Mountain Dew, for WWE Royal Rumble 2023. During last night’s SmackDown, a match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight was announced for January’s Royal Rumble event. WWE.com has now confirmed that it will be the Pitch Black Match. You can see the announcement below:
PWMania
Top 25 Best-Selling Wrestlers on Pro Wrestling Tees in 2022 Revealed
Pro Wrestling Tees has released a list of the top 25 best-selling wrestlers in 2022. The following list was compiled using items purchased from ProWrestlingTees.com and ShopAEW.com. 1. Danhausen. 2. CM Punk. 3. MJF. 4. The Acclaimed. 5. Jon Moxley. 6. Malakai Black. 7. Young Bucks. 8. FTR. 9. Sting.
PWMania
What Happened Before Friday’s WWE SmackDown Went On-Air, Dark Match, Titus O’Neal
Before Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, WWE held a dark match. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li prior to the show. Morgan pinned Li after the ObLIVion in the end. Titus O’Neal appeared after the match to get the audience excited for the episode....
411mania.com
IWTV Class of ’22 Results: Matt Tremont Wins World Title
IndependentWrestlingTV held its event ‘IWTV Class of 22’ last night at the White Eagle in Worcester, MA. Here are results, via Fightful:. * T4 Summit Quarter Finals: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) def. MSP (Aiden Aggro and DangerKid) * T4 Summit Quarter Finals: Culture Inc...
Comments / 0