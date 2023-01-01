ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.02.23 – Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, and Judgment Day Join The Show!

-Prayers for Bills player and former Pitt player, Damar Hamlin! As some may know based on information I post here, I am a massive sports fan and that includes High School sports. I love my Uniontown Red Raiders and for 20 plus years have been on a sportsboard where I have learned all about high school football and basketball in Western PA. Hamlin is a Western PA native and went to Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) High School. I have heard about him since his days in HS as a Viking. I cheered for him when he became a Pitt Panther and it has been cool seeing a Western PA kid make good in the NFL. What happened tonight was terrifying and again, all I can offer is my prayers. Now I make the awkward transition to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!
411mania.com

WWE News: Kevin Owens Receives Stitches Following SmackDown, Note on Lacey Evans

– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last Friday’s final WWE SmackDown of 2022. As noted, Kevin Owens suffered a nasty bruised eye during the match tag team main event match. Owens reportedly had to get stitches after his tag team match. He teamed with John Cena in a winning effort against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. While Kevin Owens did have to get stitches, he’s said to be doing fine.
411mania.com

John Cena Comments On His WWE Smackdown Match, Thanks WWE Universe

John Cena returned to the ring on the final Smackdown of 2022, and he took to social media to comment on the match. Cena, who teamed with Kevin Owens on Smackdown to beat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, took to Twitter to post:. “Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time...
411mania.com

Wrestling Legend Mike Pappas Passes Away

Mike Pappas, who was known as “The Flying Greek” during his wrestling career, has passed away. Jason Braiser, who directed a documentary about Pappas, took to Twitter to announce that the wrestling legend (born Manoli Savvenas) passed away after a battle with colorectal cancer. He was 83 years old.
TENNESSEE STATE
411mania.com

FanTime Congratulates Mandy Rose For Making $1 Million Last Month

Mandy Rose may be out of the WWE, but she isn’t hurting for money. In a post on Instagram, FanTime congratulated Rose for making a million dollars on the platform for the month of December. As noted, Rose was fired from WWE for posting risqué photos on the platform, which she charges money for.
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com

Matches Set For Battle Slam: Dream

Battle Slam has announced its first matches for its next event, Battle Slam: Dream. The company posted to Twitter to announce the following bouts for its January 15th show, which will take place in Atlanta and air on FITE:. * Mike Bailey vs. Myron Reed. * Queen Aminata vs. Tasha...
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

Former WWE Star Backstage At Tonight’s Episode Of Raw

A former WWE star is reportedly backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Summer Rae is backstage at the show in Nashville, Tennessee. Rae, real name Danielle Moinet, is local to the area. There’s no word on whether she’s just visiting or will make an appearance on the show.
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Kazuchika Okada Says He Is Synonymous With Wrestle Kingdom

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kazuchika Okada spoke about his history at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, saying that the event is synonymous with his career. Here are highlights:. On his history at Wrestle Kingdom: “I’ve wrestled here a lot, and I’ve had my ups and downs. Looking back at Wrestle...
411mania.com

Austin Theory Sends Out Warning Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW

In a post on Twitter, Austin Theory sent a warning to Seth Rollins ahead of their United States title match on tonight’s WWE RAW. He wrote: “@WWERollins you will truly know your place in the @WWE after tomorrow night when I put you in the past. It’s NOW time for you to go A-Town Down!!! #wweraw.”
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The Dark Order is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project.
PWMania

Top 25 Best-Selling Wrestlers on Pro Wrestling Tees in 2022 Revealed

Pro Wrestling Tees has released a list of the top 25 best-selling wrestlers in 2022. The following list was compiled using items purchased from ProWrestlingTees.com and ShopAEW.com. 1. Danhausen. 2. CM Punk. 3. MJF. 4. The Acclaimed. 5. Jon Moxley. 6. Malakai Black. 7. Young Bucks. 8. FTR. 9. Sting.
411mania.com

IWTV Class of ’22 Results: Matt Tremont Wins World Title

IndependentWrestlingTV held its event ‘IWTV Class of 22’ last night at the White Eagle in Worcester, MA. Here are results, via Fightful:. * T4 Summit Quarter Finals: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) def. MSP (Aiden Aggro and DangerKid) * T4 Summit Quarter Finals: Culture Inc...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy