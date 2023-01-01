ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

readingismysuperpower.org

January 2023 New Releases

Happy New Year, dear readers! I pray that 2023 is a year of joyful days and great reads for each of you. As promised yesterday, during our bird’s eye view look at Early 2023 New Releases, today I’m going to break down the January 2023 New Releases that are on my radar. These 65 titles comprise a range of genres – contemporary, historical, cozy mystery, suspense, Amish fiction, children’s books, YA, speculative, and even a nonfiction one. And, of course, expect to see lots of romance because it’s me, after all 🙂 All books listed are Christian or clean in content, to the best of my knowledge.
bookriot.com

Exciting 2023 Book Releases: December 27, 2022

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Big Swiss, Chain-Gang All-Stars, Real Self-Care, and more books they’re excited to read in 2023!. Give the gift of Tailored Book Recommendations! And follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Decider.com

‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series ‘Queen Charlotte’ Unveils First Look At Young Lady Danbury

Bridgerton has teased fans with a new image from its prequel spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In the photo, Arsema Thomas is adorned in feathers, jewels and luxe fabrics as the young society maven Lady Danbury (played in her later years by Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh). According to a press release, the series will center on Agatha who is married to a much older husband. Using his royal connections, she develops a friendship with new-to-the-throne monarch Charlotte (India Amarteifio) to find a way into society. The queen leans on Agatha’s social and marital expertise to guide her through her own...
icytales.com

11 Inspiring Spanish Quotes About Life

“La Vida es“, or life, has always been nothing short of an emotional roller-coastal ride. Always pushing us out of our comfort zone, be it the adversities we face, the anticipations we fail to satisfy, or those constant challenges to self-esteem or the joyous moments we feel, “la Vida es” has always been the same for all, irrespective of its speech and language.
Woonsocket Call

Sam Libraty Releases New Science Fiction Novel – The Time Agents: Search for the Leon Key

Sam Libraty is pleased to announce the release of his new sci-fi time travel novel, The Time Agents: Search for the Leon Key. Born in the 25th century and trained as an agent dedicated to keeping his timeline stable. He is a lone wolf with no emotional ties, that is until he meets Shoshanna. His orders and main goals are to find a way to stop an invasion from another universe and obtain the love of this strange, somewhat angry exotic woman, who for the first time in his life has stirred extreme emotion in him.
Tyla

All the vintage baby names making a comeback in 2023

It seems that many of the 'old-school' baby names are making a comeback in 2023. Before you get excited - Karen is not one of them. If we take 'Gloria' - for example - you may think that would be the moniker of a grandmother with six children. But perhaps,...
bookriot.com

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This is the weekly feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
anothermag.com

Books in 2023: Fiction to Look Out for This Year

If your reading list is long and the piles of books on your nightstand never reduce, get ready for more of the same, as 2023 promises to be a year of stellar fiction. From masterful world-building to missing children, murder mystery and toxic masculinity, there is storytelling to suit any mood by some of the most exciting voices in literature today.
Deadline

‘Strange World’ Director Don Hall & Producer Roy Conli On Using “Generational Conflicts” Rather Than The Traditional Villain

After working on Moana, director Don Hall was left thinking about the world he is leaving behind for his children. This thought gave birth to Strange World, an adventure story with an environmental theme. The film follows the legendary Clade family, as they explore the unknown regions of Avalonia. Jaeger (Dennis Quaid), Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White) are three generations of the family, each with different opinions that conflict and threaten their latest mission. Producer Roy Conli was drawn in by the story of generational conflict between three generations of a family. DEADLINE: Where did the idea for Strange...
The Guardian

Alan Rankine was the maestro of the Associates’ post-punk pop – and an architect of indie

It starts with a constellation of synthesiser drones and a piano riff that sounds as if it’s being played on crystal chandeliers, and ends with a sample of smashing cups. In between, the Associates’ Party Fears Two is five and a half sweeping minutes of art-pop perfection – a song commonly hailed for the vaulting, otherworldly vocals of mercurial singer Billy Mackenzie yet every bit as much a testament to the songwriting and musicianship of multi-instrumentalist Alan Rankine.
HuffPost

Crayola Creativity Week Will Inspire Kids Worldwide To Learn, Dream and Create

What’s Going Down During Crayola Creativity Week?. Crayola Creativity Week is a free program for children in schools, libraries and homes all over the world designed to celebrate the joy creativity can bring when learning about any subject. Crayola partners with celebrities and influential figures from the worlds of art, entertainment, music, science and sports to bring educational content, product giveaways and virtual events to kids, parents and educators everywhere. Here are just a few of the things you can expect from this wonderful event.
Bustle

Happy Valley S3 Premiere Features A Surprising Easter Egg

Set to capitavate viewers with its third and final series, Happy Valley will shortly return to BBC One. Fans of the show’s writer and creator, Sally Wainwright, may wonder whether another Gentleman Jack season is in the cards. While HBO axed the show in the summer, audiences are clinging on to hope that the BBC will commission a third season about the life of Anne Lister. In the meantime, though, Wainwright has connected her hit shows by giving viewers a special treat in the opening episode of Happy Valley, which Bustle viewed during an early screening, followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew.

