Philadelphia, PA

Mia Jacobs Named A-10 Rookie of the Week

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – La Salle women's basketball freshman forward Mia Jacobs had a week of firsts highlighted by earning the title of Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week, the league announced Monday. Jacobs composed a double-double effort of 14 points and 10 rebounds in a tight loss to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

