ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Long time Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin has died

MIAMI - South Florida is mourning the loss of Harvey Ruvin, Miami-Dade's longest-serving elected official.Ruvin was 85."He was the consummate public servant. He was here, there and everywhere for so many different causes," said Dr. Paul George, the historian for HistoryMiami Museum. Described as funny, smart and easy to talk to, Ruvin, a University of Miami law school graduate, ran the country's 4th busiest circuit court for three decades. But his career in public service began in the 1960s. "When he was 30 he became Mayor of North Bay Village, which was a very affluent neighborhood.  Then he became a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions

SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
MIAMI, FL
Parkland Talk

Sheriff Tony: Building On Our Successes in 2023

To build something great starts first with a strong foundation. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is constructed intentionally, with each component dependent on the next for structure, strength, and durability. The innovative programs and initiatives we have put in place are contributing to a safer Broward County and are paving...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for January

Welcome to 2023! I’m delighted to kick off another year with you and hope these next 12 months are filled with love, good health, joy, abundance, harmony, and happiness!. It was fantastic attending our holiday celebrations with you last month! Thank you for the new memories, and I look forward to many more come!
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward Sheriff’s Office contract to run troubled 911 system expires; county to shift to new operator

The end of the Sheriff’s Office running the beleaguered 911 emergency dispatch system for Broward County could be finalized within days. Saturday was the deadline for Sheriff Gregory Tony to sign a three-month extension of his contract with the county. But the last day of 2022 came and went with no response from the Sheriff, who had previously told the county administrator he’d sign the contract ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

County expands Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, the expansion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). In an effort to help more working individuals and families deal with rent increases and remain in their homes, Miami-Dade County has expanded its successful Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to include residents earning up to 140 percent of the area median income (AMI). A single person earning less than $95,620, couples making less than $109,200, families of three earning less than $122,920, and families of four earning less than $136,500 can now qualify for rental assistance.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Air-traffic computer issues cause Florida flight delays, FAA says

Airports throughout Florida are experiencing delays due to issues with air traffic computers, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. The FAA said in a statement Monday afternoon that it “slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved.” The Federal Aviation Administration had placed a ground stop on flights coming in to ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travelawaits.com

New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023

More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Drivers beware: Fort Lauderdale’s Henry E. Kinney Tunnel to close second week of January

Fort Lauderdale residents and workers, get ready for traffic delays. The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel will be closed from 7 a.m. on Jan. 9 through 5 p.m. on Jan. 13 while crews pour concrete as part of a multi-million dollar improvement project that began in September 2021. Federal Highway, or U.S. 1, and the tunnel will be shut down from Southeast Second Street to Southeast Seventh Street, and city ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Burglary Conveyances and Battery

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through December 26. Victim of Theft – Motor Vehicle Parts reported on 12/20/22. Reported loss of $8,000. W Commercial Blvd. Two victims of Theft-Motor Vehicle...
TAMARAC, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.8 Million Modern Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Gives You the Most Privacy and Utmost Luxury Space

5812 Lady Luck Road Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 5812 Lady Luck Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is the finest modern new construction that is available in Steeplechase, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This wonderful home in South Florida features the crispest modern interior and modern technology, such as the solar roof and Icynene foam insulation. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5812 Lady Luck Road, please contact Nicole Ammerman-Kretz (Phone: 201-870-3344) & Benjamin Beers (Phone: 561-247-0330) at LPT Realty for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy