Which uniform combo are the Bucs wearing Sunday vs. the Panthers?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will ring in the new year with their regular-season home finale Sunday, as they host the Carolina Panthers with the division title on the line.

Tampa Bay will be dressed in a familiar uniform combination for the occasion, donning their white jerseys along with pewter pants and helmet.

Though it’s technically their “away” jersey, the Bucs wear white at home plenty, but usually earlier in the season due to the warmer weather. p>