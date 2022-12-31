Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Related
425magazine.com
There's an Ice Monster in Bellevue
For those with a dedicated sweet tooth, there is no such thing as a seasonal dessert, so regardless of rain, sleet, or snow, a craving for Taiwanese shaved ice cannot be stopped now that Bellevue has Ice Monster. A popular treat throughout Asia, this isn’t just any old snocone —...
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
myedmondsnews.com
Gardening through the seasons: What to do in winter
Here’s the latest quarterly column, “Gardening through the Seasons,” by Edmonds Master Gardener Barbara Chase. When the snow arrived right before Christmas, we knew winter was here. It seemed such a short time since the Japanese maples were showing off their bright fall color. Then it happened....
downtownbellevue.com
Japanese Cafe, Nana’s Green Tea, Newly Opens in Bellevue
Nana’s Green Tea is now open. It is located at the apartment building, Venn on Main, just off of Main Street in Old Bellevue. The modern Japanese cafe specializes in green teas, as well as Japanese foods and desserts. They incorporate traditional Japanese ingredients like matcha and warabimochi in new, innovative ways.
shorelineareanews.com
Bloodmobile at Lake Forest Park Wednesday and Thursday
Facing a severe blood shortage, Bloodworks Northwest is issuing a “Code Red” emergency asking everyone who is eligible and feeling healthy to fill immediate appointments to give blood. Donations dropped significantly due to winter weather and the holiday season. Hospitals are advised to conserve the limited onsite supplies...
This Is Washington's Best Pancake House
LoveFood pinpointed the most amazing pancake houses in every state.
thetacomaledger.com
The University Book Store set to close its doors
The UWT University Book Store is among the many retailers who have closed its doors and left on Pac Ave. The University Book Store at UWT on Pacific Avenue will close its doors next week, January 13. The University Book Store, which has been in operation since 1990, was one of the first retail tenants of UWT when it became a permanent campus back in 1997.
Hundreds participate in Polar Bear Plunge at Alki Beach to kick off the new year
SEATTLE — Hundreds of people got a brisk start to 2023 as they participated in the annual Alki Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day. At the event, participants jumped into the chilly waters at Alki Beach to wash off the old and bring in the new for a fresh start to the year.
The Suburban Times
Burned out building removed
The commercial building at 9600 Gravelly Lake Dr SW in Lakewood (between Original House of Donuts and Columbia Bank) was consumed by fire in December 2021. The burned out buildings remains have been cleared in the last weeks.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: 2023 arrives in quiet fashion for the Pacific Northwest!
SEATTLE - Happy New Year everyone! From all of us at FOX 13 be safe and well as we say goodbye to 2022 and ring in 2023!. New Year's celebrations at the Needle will happen under mostly cloudy skies with temps in the low 40s. We're holding out the rain this year!
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
seiskamimura.com
Seattle Guide: Salish Lodge The Dining Room
Due to the unseemly weather conditions, a lot of the hiking paths and trails in the Seattle area are closed. We were disappointed to find that at Snoqualmie Falls you could only take in the view from the outlook but made the most of our trip to the falls by pivoting to enjoying a holiday brunch at Salish Lodge’s The Dining Room. The room is lined with ceiling to floor windows so that diners can take in the beautiful views of forest and falls. The ambiance was woodsy and cozy with Christmas trees and pine decorations all around.
southsoundmag.com
A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion
The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
q13fox.com
Fire at longtime Shoreline pizza restaurant ruled arson, officials say
SHORELINE, Wash. - The fire that erupted at a pizza restaurant in Shoreline has been ruled an arson, according to fire officials. Firefighters were called around 5 a.m. Monday to Suni's Pizza & Burgers at 15th Ave NE and NE 180th St. When firefighters arrived, flames were burning through the...
Teatro ZinZanni searches for a new spot to pitch its 29-foot-tall tent
It’s a rainy Sunday night in Seattle’s SODO district and not much is shaking. The stadiums are quiet, no sports events scheduled. There is little street traffic in this sparsely populated, industrial zone of the city. But step through the unimposing façade of the Sodo Park event space on First Avenue and you’re catapulted onto a different planet.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Southcenter | Shopping mall in Seattle, Washington State
Westfield Southcenter is the largest shopping center in Seattle. It has more than 50 years of history and since then it has been a favorite with both locals and tourists for its excellent variety of shops. There are four department stores including the luxury store Nordstrom and Macy's (which has its Macy's Backstage outlet section). Other stores that you cannot miss in this mall are Michael Kors, the Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo, Abercrombie and the athleisure brand Lululemon.
anacortestoday.com
Anthony’s under construction: 2010
It was August 2010 when this photo was taken of Anthony’s Restaurant being built at Cap Sante Marina. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
Seattle, Washington
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
Comments / 0