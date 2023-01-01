Read full article on original website
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James
One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
Michael Jordan Said LeBron James May Beat Him In 20 Years And Become 'The Most Popular Athlete In American History'
Michael Jordan's popularity was on a different level during the 90s, he deserves a lot of the credit for making the NBA the global phenomenon it eventually became. Despite basketball not being the most popular sport in the world, everyone had heard of Michael Jordan after the 90s, even those who didn't exactly know who he was.
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
49ers announce roster moves ahead of Week 18 game vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves ahead of the team's Week 18 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Spence (6-1, 307) appeared in seven games this season, where he registered 10 tackles. Eason (6-6, 230) initially signed to the practice squad on November 15, 2022. Spence's roster...
Onyeka Okongwu Has A Strong Opinion About LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have little to play for this season. However, they’re must-watch television just because LeBron James is on the floor. James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring record, putting on a show night in and night out despite his team’s never-ending shortcomings.
Insider: Broncos' coaching search could cost GM George Paton his job
Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer believes Denver's ownership group, the Walton-Penner family, will do whatever it takes to get a respected head coach -- even if it has to fire GM George Paton. "If the owners need to bring in a certain GM to attract a coach, that's where...
USC's Cotton Bowl implosion another sign Lincoln Riley only knows one side of the football
“New year, new me,” doesn’t apply to USC head coach Lincoln Riley. USC blew a 15-point lead against Tulane with under five minutes left in regulation, losing 46-45 in part due to another horrible defensive performance. With USC leading 45-30 with 4:30 remaining in the game, it took...
Jaylen Brown And Malcolm Brogdon Sound Off On Their Embarrassing 150-117 Loss To The Thunder
The Boston Celtics looked like the clear-cut best team in the NBA for the first two months or so of the 2022-23 season. At one point, they boasted an impressive 21-5 record but the wheels are coming off to an extent right now. In their last 12 games, the Celtics...
Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
Jarrett Stidham's stellar debut may cause Raiders brass to rethink plans at QB position
After the Raiders decided to bench nine-year veteran Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, backup Jarrett Stidham shined in his first career start Sunday versus the 49ers. The 26-year-old generated 399 yards of total offense and three touchdowns versus the league's best defense (16.5 points/game). In the 37-34...
Gregg Popovich Has Hilarious Response To Retirement Question
Gregg Popovich turned the San Antonio Spurs into one of the most successful franchises in recent sports history. He helped build a winning culture, becoming one of the greatest coaches in NBA history in the meantime. But all good things come to an end. Popovich is 73 years old, basketball...
Bob Huggins: 'Next Time It Happens, He Will No Longer Be a Mountaineer'
West Virginia suffered its second Big 12 Conference loss in as many games to begin conference play following the 67-60 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys Monday night. The Mountaineers came back from a 13-point second half deficit to take their first lead with 7:20 remaining in the game. Senior...
NBA confirms Donovan Mitchell should have been called for a lane violation on the play that forced overtime
The NBA has confirmed in the Last Two Minute Report for the Chicago Bulls-Cleveland Cavaliers game that Cavs star Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation in the pivotal play that tied the game at 130 apiece with a second to go in regulation. Crucial missed call. According to the report,...
The Smart "No Picks" Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Los Angeles Lakers: They Would Get Two Key Veterans
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that clearly needs to make a trade if they are to be a competitive team right now. LeBron James is still playing at a high level, while Anthony Davis has been dominant when healthy. The time to go all-in on the star duo is now.
Video: Jordan Poole Thrived After Being Helped Up By An Attractive Woman Sitting Courtside
Jordan Poole has earned a reputation for playing better when he sees women sitting courtside during some Golden State Warriors game. The young guard has become one of the most promising players in the league, looking like the continuation of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the Dubs. Some players...
Kyle Shanahan, 49ers players react to improved playoff seed positioning
The San Francisco 49ers control the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Holding onto that spot would guarantee head coach Kyle Shanahan's squad two home playoff games, assuming they win their first matchup in the Wildcard round. If the season ended today, that would mean round three against the Seattle Seahawks, the division foe the 49ers swept during the regular season but put up a fight in Week 15.
Ja Morant Allegedly Punched A 17-Year-Old Teenager During A Basketball Pickup Game After He Threw The Ball At The NBA Star
Over the last year or so, Ja Morant has truly blossomed into one of the best young players in the NBA. Morant has improved in all aspects of his game and is now regarded as one of the future superstars of the league. Evidently, Morant has gained an immense amount of popularity among fans as well, thanks to his explosive playing style.
REPORT: Ryan Poles considering shutting down Justin Fields before he can break rushing record
General manager Ryan Poles has some big decisions to make this week. The Chicago Bears are 3-13 before playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. With a roster full of injured starters, who would be backups on most teams, there isn’t much to evaluate Sunday. Winning the game won’t do anything positive for the Bears. But losing the game can secure a higher draft position.
