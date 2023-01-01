Read full article on original website
15 Best Places to Visit in California with Kids (2023)
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
RTC: Heavy post-holiday traffic from Las Vegas to Southern California, Arizona
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Drivers leaving Las Vegas for both Southern California and Arizona are being met with long delays on Monday. According to RTC, as of noon, the agency was seeing an 18-mile delay on the Interstate 15 to the Nevada-California stateline:. The backup began parallel to Seven...
California's new gun law, explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition
Two adults and two children are in critical condition after a Tesla dove over a cliff known as Devil's Slide in California, fire officials said Four people, including two children, are in critical condition after a Tesla they were fell 250 feet over a cliff known as the Devil's Slide in California. On Monday, a fire official shared a video from the Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz unit's Twitter profile, letting local drivers know that a car went over the cliff and there would be delays...
Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
Louisiana float wins Rose Parade award
Louisiana’s Feed Your Soul float presented by Louisiana Travel, or the Louisiana Celebration Riverboat, rolled in the 2023 Rose Parade®
State of California still sending out payments up to $1,050 in 2023
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) Millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 8.3 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.3 billion dollars. (source)
California rings in 2023 with new laws on abortion, transgender youth, and illegal immigrant police
Governor of California Gavin Newsom had a busy legislative session in 2022, signing many new sweeping laws that would take effect in the new year.
Mega Millions jackpot balloons to estimated $785M
Will 2023 be your lucky year? With six simple numbers, the next 12 months could mean deep pockets for the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot.
Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor
The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...
Employers in California must now disclose salaries. Here's more
New year, new California legislation, and that means a new way that businesses in the state must report salaries. Certain companies will be required to reveal employee pay as of January 1. In September, California's new pay and wage legislation, Assembly Bill 1162, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
The Jan. 1 Fast Food Bill In California Is Suspended Due to a Restaurant Industry Lawsuit
A restaurant group was successful in getting an interlocutory order to prevent California from enacting a bill that would, on several items, increase the company's base pay to $22 each hour on January 1.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
'Strong Pacific storm' forecast for Southern California
According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But the bulk of the major storm isn't until later this week.
