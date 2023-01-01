ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
techaiapp.com

15 Best Places to Visit in California with Kids (2023)

Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
ABC10

California's new gun law, explained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition

Two adults and two children are in critical condition after a Tesla dove over a cliff known as Devil's Slide in California, fire officials said Four people, including two children, are in critical condition after a Tesla they were fell 250 feet over a cliff known as the Devil's Slide in California. On Monday, a fire official shared a video from the Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz unit's Twitter profile, letting local drivers know that a car went over the cliff and there would be delays...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
ALHAMBRA, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy