YouTuber Julien Solomita said he and wife Jenna Marbles' Southern California home was broken into on Monday. “[A] woman, that we don’t know, entered our home unannounced,” Solomita wrote in his Instagram story. “upon entering our back door, i immediately subdued her with OC/pepper spray and was able to lock her out. i called the police and she was apprehended and arrested.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO