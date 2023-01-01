Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Ex-Youtube Star Jenna Marbles' Husband, Julien Solomita, Says Their Home Was Broken Into
YouTuber Julien Solomita said he and wife Jenna Marbles' Southern California home was broken into on Monday. “[A] woman, that we don’t know, entered our home unannounced,” Solomita wrote in his Instagram story. “upon entering our back door, i immediately subdued her with OC/pepper spray and was able to lock her out. i called the police and she was apprehended and arrested.”
Comments / 0