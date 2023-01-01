Warren had 12 carries for 76 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Ravens. Warren was part of a two-headed rushing attack with Najee Harris (22-111-0) that lit up the Ravens' stout defensive front for a combined for 198 rushing yards on the day. The undrafted rookie has seen his role increase late in the season, receiving double-digit carries for the second time in three weeks. Harris is still the lead back in Pittsburgh, but Warren is proving that he is more than just a third-down option. The Oklahoma State product will look to finish his solid rookie campaign on a high note when the Steelers take on the Browns in Week 18.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO