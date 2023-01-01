ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores 71 in eighth-highest scoring performance in NBA history

Donovan Mitchell has become the seventh player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game. The Cleveland Cavaliers star finished the 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls with an incredible 71 points, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor, and Devin Booker in the illustrious 70-point club. As Booker scored 70 exactly, Mitchell now has the highest single-game point total of any active player in the NBA. It was the 12th 70-point game in NBA history, as Chamberlain reached that figure six times.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Added to injury report

Leonard is now questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard appears to be feeling under the weather Monday considering his late downgrade to questionable ahead of the Clippers' 9:30 PM EST matchup with the Heat. If he were to miss, Paul George would see a usage bump while Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be in line for larger workloads.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ruled out to start B2B

Murray (injury management) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, TJ McBride of Denver Stiffs reports. As has been the case all season, Murray will be held out of one half of the Nuggets' upcoming back-to-back set. The expectation is that he'll return return for Monday's game against Minnesota, though fantasy managers may want to brace for a potential two-game week from the star guard, as Denver has another back-to-back set coming up Thursday (vs. LAC) and Friday (vs. CLE).
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

LeBron James is single-handedly keeping the Lakers afloat just as Anthony Davis did before him

When LeBron James missed time due to injury earlier in the season, he gushed about the performance of teammate Anthony Davis in his stead. "AD was the best player in the league over the last four-to-five games," James told reporters late in November. He wasn't far off at the time. In the five games James is referring to, Davis averaged 33.2 points and 17.4 rebounds per game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday

Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy for Sunday

Murray (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics due to injury management. Murray is at risk for resting Sunday, given the contest is the first of a back-to-back set. He has yet to play both legs of a back-to-back this season. Bones Hyland would likely enter the starting lineup and become a strong fantasy option if Murray sits.
FOX Sports

Los Angeles plays Miami after James' 43-point performance

Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Miami Heat after LeBron James scored 43 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers have gone 8-8 at home....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: League's top playmaker

Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes. His point streak sits at four games and six points, including five assists. With the points, Kucherov moved into a tie with Connor McDavid for the league lead in assists (40).
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke (hip) won't play Sunday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Clarke was listed doubtful due to left hip soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Lakers Down a Starter vs Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out starting guard Lonnie Walker IV for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Walker is dealing with a tibia injury that he suffered in the team's game in Miami on December 28th. Walker was initially listed as "probable" on the team's injury report. In...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Top scorer in double-digit showing

Ayton racked up 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 102-83 loss to New York. Ayton was the top scorer in Sunday's loss, also leading the team in shots made while finishing second on the team in rebounds. Ayton has tallied at least 10 points and five rebounds in 27 appearances this season.
PHOENIX, AZ

