West Palm Beach, FL

NewPelican

Sample-McDougald House garden aims to connect Pompano to its historic roots

Pompano Beach – In the constantly changing landscape of South Florida’s seemingly endless sprawl it is becoming more and more difficult to distinguish the unique characteristics of each town. But in the early 20th century, between the lavish Mediterranean revival palaces of Palm Beach and the vibrant prohibition era decadence of Miami, the small settlement of Pompano Beach provided an essential resource: agriculture.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Longtime Broward Shell Show returns for exhibitors, collectors, and the just curious

Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Children ring in new year at Town Center at Boca Raton

The new year is nearly upon us. But in some families, not everyone is able to stay up until midnight to ring in 2023. It was a new year on Saturday at Town Center at Boca Raton, just 12 hours earlier. Complete with an apple juice toast and confetti, kids...
BOCA RATON, FL
Parkland Talk

City of Coconut Creek Invites Community to a ‘Night of Excellence’ on Jan. 14

Coconut Creek Government invites residents to a night of sophisticated fun in a free event full of live entertainment. Hosted by the City of Coconut Creek and the Multicultural Circle, the first annual Coconut Creek Evening of Excellence will feature an evening filled with local art installations, live string quartet music, and vendors offering a variety of food and alcohol options.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two killed in fiery New Year’s Eve crash in West Palm, police say

Two people were killed in a fiery crash after their car drove into an oncoming traffic lane then hit a cement wall near the West Palm Beach waterfront on New Year’s Eve, police said. West Palm Beach police and fire rescue arrived the scene shortly before midnight on Dec. 31 after multiple 911 calls about a crash, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, first ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants

The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
BOCA RATON, FL

