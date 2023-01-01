Read full article on original website
Sample-McDougald House garden aims to connect Pompano to its historic roots
Pompano Beach – In the constantly changing landscape of South Florida’s seemingly endless sprawl it is becoming more and more difficult to distinguish the unique characteristics of each town. But in the early 20th century, between the lavish Mediterranean revival palaces of Palm Beach and the vibrant prohibition era decadence of Miami, the small settlement of Pompano Beach provided an essential resource: agriculture.
Longtime Broward Shell Show returns for exhibitors, collectors, and the just curious
Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.
2 killed in fiery crash along Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach
A fatal crash in West Palm Beach caused an explosion that left two people dead just before the start of 2023.
Children ring in new year at Town Center at Boca Raton
The new year is nearly upon us. But in some families, not everyone is able to stay up until midnight to ring in 2023. It was a new year on Saturday at Town Center at Boca Raton, just 12 hours earlier. Complete with an apple juice toast and confetti, kids...
City of Coconut Creek Invites Community to a ‘Night of Excellence’ on Jan. 14
Coconut Creek Government invites residents to a night of sophisticated fun in a free event full of live entertainment. Hosted by the City of Coconut Creek and the Multicultural Circle, the first annual Coconut Creek Evening of Excellence will feature an evening filled with local art installations, live string quartet music, and vendors offering a variety of food and alcohol options.
Two killed in fiery New Year’s Eve crash in West Palm, police say
Two people were killed in a fiery crash after their car drove into an oncoming traffic lane then hit a cement wall near the West Palm Beach waterfront on New Year’s Eve, police said. West Palm Beach police and fire rescue arrived the scene shortly before midnight on Dec. 31 after multiple 911 calls about a crash, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, first ...
World of Beer is Headed Back to Palm Beach County
The brand will return to South Florida with a new, company-run location
Coconut Creek Holds Fluffy’s Food Truck Fridays Starting Jan 13
The City of Coconut Creek is excited to announce a brand new monthly event: Fluffy’s Foodie Food Truck Fridays. Sharon Aron Baron is a Parkland resident and editor of Talk Media. She has been covering Parkland news since 2012. Parkland Talk was created to provide News, Views, and Entertainment for the residents of Parkland.
Crash injures 4 pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach
Police are investigating after a crash on New Year's Eve injured four pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach
Police: Driver by accident backs into pool at West Palm Seashore resort – WSVN 7News | Miami Information, Climate, Sports activities
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – No injuries were reported after a car ended up at the bottom of a hotel pool in West Palm Beach. According to West Palm Beach Police, the driver accidentally put the vehicle in reverse and backed through a fence before going into the pool at a Holiday Inn.
The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants
The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
Pennsylvania Man Banned From Contact With Boca Resort After Incident With Guard
“The Boca Resort” Is Now Known As “The Boca Raton.” But Even The Court System Doesn’t Embrace Name. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Pennsylvania man is in the Palm Beach County Jail Monday afternoon after apparently engaging in a physical altercation with a […]
Here’s Who Got Arrested For DUI In Delray Beach, Boca Raton On New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day
Just A Handful of Arrests As Of Mid-Day Sunday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The warnings about enhanced DUI enforcement issued by area police departments may have worked as a strong deterrent for revealers who were planning to drink and drive home. As of […]
$5K reward offered for information in 2018 West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are seeking information regarding a 2018 murder. On May 14, 2018, John Courtney was shot and killed while walking near North Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach. Now, four years later, detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department announced a $5,000...
Footage captures shoplifter raiding store, tackling employee to the ground in Broward
(LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA) — Surveillance footage captured an unhinged shoplifter attempting to kick down the locked doors of a closed clothing store in Broward. A man entered the Rainbow clothing…
Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
FOUR PLOWED DOWN ON ATLANTIC AVENUE, DELRAY COPS RELEASE DETAILS TWO DAYS LATE
IS DRIVER OF STRIKING CAR RELATED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT? SERIOUS QUESTIONS RAISED AFTER 48 HOUR DELAY IN RELEASING INFORMATION… DID COPS PERMIT STRIKING DRIVER TO WIPE CELL PHONE BEFORE TURNING IT OVER? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One woman is apparently near […]
WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
Locked door prevents South Florida shoplifting attempt
A man's attempt to shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of clothing from a South Florida store was thwarted by a locked door.
Armed robbery in Boca Raton, police looking for people responsible
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were victims of an armed robbery in Boca Raton. On Dec. 31, around 3:10 p.m., two victims pulled up to the drive-thru ATM at Truist Bank on 701 N. Federal Hwy. After the driver pulled in, the female passenger got out and...
