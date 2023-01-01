Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile charged with excessive speeding in Essex
ESSEX — An 18-year-old resident of Essex was charged with excessive speeding on I-89. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling east on I-89 at a high rate of speed near exit in Essex on Sunday. The vehicle’s speed was recorded to be 81 miles-per-hour in a posted 40...
newportdispatch.com
Police: St. Johnsbury man arrested
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 39-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting an investigation of an abandoned vehicle along US 5 in the area of 664 Memorial Drive at around 10:25 p.m. Several individuals seen inside the vehicle exited and fled the scene on...
newportdispatch.com
Man uses rock to break into Vergennes Maplefields
VERGENNES —Local police are looking to identify an individual involved in a break-in at the Maplefields in Vergennes. The incident took place at around 11:50 p.m. on January 1. The suspect walked to the store carrying a rock which he used to break the front door. The individual is...
newportdispatch.com
Police: DUI charges following crash in Jericho
JERICHO — A 31-year-old man from Barre was arrested for DUI following a crash in Jericho early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 15, by Packard Road, at around 12:10 a.m. The driver was identified as Isaiah Velasquez. Police say they observed indicators of impairment...
Some charges dropped in wild episode at airport
Prosecutors have significantly narrowed charges against two individuals who were originally accused of abducting a woman and stealing a backpack containing tens of thousands of dollars in cash in broad daylight at the Lebanon Municipal Airport last summer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Some charges dropped in wild episode at airport.
Court records show suspended state trooper accused of stealing Rolex watch from evidence room
Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, of the Williston barracks, was placed on paid leave in December amid an investigation into possible theft from the barracks’ temporary evidence storage room. Read the story on VTDigger here: Court records show suspended state trooper accused of stealing Rolex watch from evidence room.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for assault in Royalton
ROYALTON — A 30-year-old woman from Tunbridge was arrested for assault in Royalton on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a possible assault at the Crossroads Bar & Grill on Rainbow Street at around 9:55 p.m. Police say they responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. As a result...
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested for felony cocaine possession in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police say they arrested two people in Montpelier last month. Authorities were notified of a suspicious vehicle that was occupied and parked for an extended period in a public parking lot on Main Street. Police say they made contact with the occupants and observed indicators of illicit...
WCAX
Vermont man arrested in New Year’s Eve brawl
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a bar fight on New Year’s Eve ended in one arrest. Minutes before the new year, St. Johnsbury Police say they got reports about a bar fight involving up to 15 people at the Elks Club on Western Ave. Officers say a...
newportdispatch.com
Barnard General Store burglarized
BARNARD — Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Barnard early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an alarm activation at the Barnard General Store at around 3:30 a.m. The store is located on Route 12. Police say that someone forcibly entered the establishment. Items taken...
newportdispatch.com
Convicted murderer from St. Johnsbury dies at Springfield Hospital
SPRINGFIELD — A 74-year-old man who was incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield has died. Henry Butson, originally from St. Johnsbury, was brought by ambulance from the facility to Springfield Hospital at about 6:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say Butson experienced difficulty breathing and other medical problems. He...
newportdispatch.com
DUI charges following two-vehicle crash on I-89 in Middlesex
MIDDLESEX — A 31-year-old woman from Wolcott was arrested for DUI following a crash in Middlesex yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Chelsea Giroux. Giroux was transported by rescue to Central Vermont Medical Center as a precaution.
WNYT
Man charged in assault at Lake George motel
A Lake George man has been charged with assaulting someone with a metal chair. Nicholas Harris, 35, beat the victim with the chair and choked them at the Travelodge on Route 9 in Lake George on Saturday afternoon, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Harris is charged with...
newportdispatch.com
Driver clocked doing 113 mph on I-91 in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 41-year-old man from Plainfield was cited for excessive speeding in Westminster on Saturday. Police say they observed a vehicle via radar traveling 113 miles-per-hour in a 65 miles-per-hour zone while on I-91 at around 1:30 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified...
WNYT
Man arrested for DWI after striking utility pole
Warren County is reporting a DWI in the town of Warrensburg Saturday night. Police were dispatched at around 11:25 p.m. just before the new year to Library Avenue and discovered a 2019 Jeep that had struck a utility pole. 48-year-old William Parker of Warrensburg was arrested for driving under the...
newportdispatch.com
Rutland man arrested on warrant
RUTLAND — A 36-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Thursday. Police say they responded to an address on Grove Street to attempt to locate Brandon McRae, who had an active arrest warrant. McRae was located and taken into custody. His warrant was for failure to...
WCAX
Tractor-trailer crash closes Swanton roadway
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash closed a Franklin County road on Monday. A tractor-trailer turned over on Route 78 in Swanton just before noon. The road was closed between Church and Campbell Bay roads and is likely to remain closed into the evening. The Islander reports the driver, from...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
WCAX
Vt. police investigate one of their own after evidence goes missing
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper is under investigation after several items went missing from the evidence room at the barracks in Williston. Court paperwork shows state police searched the trooper’s home and car, and that the trooper denied any involvement. Police affidavits in the case allege...
mychamplainvalley.com
Six more arrests in conspiracy investigation
Newport, NH – Six more arrests related to alleged drug sales, robberies, and identity theft have been made in an investigation that took place over a month ago by the Newport Police Department. The additional suspects range from age 18 to 46. Five are from New Hampshire, the sixth...
