People asked to shelter in their homes in Watsonville due to flooding￼

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Flooding has forced a reverse 911 call to people living along the Bridge Street area in Watsonville, according to the Watsonville Police Department.

Police are asking people in that area to shelter in their homes because of the flood water on the streets. Crews are working to reduce water levels on the street, according to police.

