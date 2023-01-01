ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman enter 2023 with media momentum after Gator Bowl win over South Carolina football

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was extremely proud of his football team following Friday's 45-38 win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, the Fighting Irish's ninth win to finalize his first season. For a squad that started 0-2 this fall and fell out of the national rankings at one point, a likely spot inside the top 20 is a notable end according to media members who were impressed by Freeman's finish.
COLUMBIA, SC
chatsports.com

BYU Hires Veteran Defensive Assistant, Alumus Justin Ena to Staff

Justin Ena, BYU - Brigham Young University, Jay Hill, Kelly Poppinga, San Diego State Aztecs football, American football position, Weber State Wildcats. BYU rounded out its defensive staff as the school announced they hired San Diego State defensive line coach Justin Ena. BYU announced the role for each defensive assistant.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Hot Board Szn: Possible cornerback coach candidates for FSU

Florida State is embarking on its fourth coaching change in as many offseasons under Mike Norvell as the Seminoles will look to replace defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. Woodson is expected to take a similar position at Arkansas. Coincidentally, Woodson was hired by FSU to replace the first departure under...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

