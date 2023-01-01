Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was extremely proud of his football team following Friday's 45-38 win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, the Fighting Irish's ninth win to finalize his first season. For a squad that started 0-2 this fall and fell out of the national rankings at one point, a likely spot inside the top 20 is a notable end according to media members who were impressed by Freeman's finish.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO