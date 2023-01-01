Read full article on original website
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Oregon State’s Alex Austin won’t be back as fourth-year cornerback declares for NFL Draft
Oregon State must replace two starting cornerbacks next season as fourth-year sophomore Alex Austin announced Sunday that he’s leaving school and taking a shot at the 2023 NFL Draft. Austin and senior Rejzohn Wright were OSU’s starting cornerbacks the past two years. Wright is also preparing for a chance...
WJCL
Falcons edge Cardinals on last second field goal by former Georgia Southern standout, Younghoe Koo
ATLANTA — With both teams eliminated from the playoffs and playing for pride, the Falcons needed a last-second field goal to defeat the Cardinals 20-19 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Younghoe Koo’s 21-yard field goal lifted the Falcons to victory and helped to improve their record to 6-10. The...
247Sports
Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman enter 2023 with media momentum after Gator Bowl win over South Carolina football
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was extremely proud of his football team following Friday's 45-38 win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, the Fighting Irish's ninth win to finalize his first season. For a squad that started 0-2 this fall and fell out of the national rankings at one point, a likely spot inside the top 20 is a notable end according to media members who were impressed by Freeman's finish.
4-star wide receiver Raymond Cottrell flips commitment from Georgia to Texas A&M
The Georgia Bulldogs retooled their wide receiver room this offseason by signing three wide receivers from the high school ranks and landing two more from the transfer portal. With the Bulldogs loading up at the position, the team’s remaining commitment at the position has decided to head elsewhere. Four-star...
chatsports.com
BYU Hires Veteran Defensive Assistant, Alumus Justin Ena to Staff
Justin Ena, BYU - Brigham Young University, Jay Hill, Kelly Poppinga, San Diego State Aztecs football, American football position, Weber State Wildcats. BYU rounded out its defensive staff as the school announced they hired San Diego State defensive line coach Justin Ena. BYU announced the role for each defensive assistant.
Hot Board Szn: Possible cornerback coach candidates for FSU
Florida State is embarking on its fourth coaching change in as many offseasons under Mike Norvell as the Seminoles will look to replace defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. Woodson is expected to take a similar position at Arkansas. Coincidentally, Woodson was hired by FSU to replace the first departure under...
