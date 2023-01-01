Read full article on original website
Related
gripped.com
First Repeat of a Six-Pitch 5.14a Freed by Adam Ondra
Recognised as one of the most difficult bolted alpine climbs in Europe, the 200-metre WoGü was established ground up by Rätikon gatekeeper Beat Kammerlander in 1998 and freed in 2008 by Adam Ondra, who was belayed by Pietro Dal Prà. Ondra was 15 years old at the time.
gripped.com
Brette Harrington Climbs 270-Metre 5.13d in Italy
American climber and big mountain skier Brette Harrington has sent the seven-pitch 230-metre Mezzogiorno di Fuoco in Italy. The route follows a steep line on Punta Giradili, a wild limestone peak that stands 730 metres above the turquoise sea and white beaches of Sardinia’s east coast. There are over...
gripped.com
Huge Ice Formed in Quebec, New B.C. Route
The ice climbing season across Canada has been a mixed bag this season as we head into the first full month of winter. Quebec has some big ice, although the classic Montmorency Falls is in thin and unsafe conditions. The climbs on the headwall at Rivière-Sainte-Marguerite near Sept-îles are in fat shape, with wild lines like the three-pitch Pilier Simon-Proulx WI5 good to go. Photos shared by Benoit Lemieux show just how amazing the conditions are. Read a trip report to the area from 2014 here. Other Quebec classics like La Dent de Dracula WI5 are also in.
gripped.com
Michaela Kiersch Smoothly Sends Dreamcatcher 5.14d
In 2021, American Michaela Kiersch climbed Dreamcatcher 5.14d in Squamish. Her send came a few days after Paige Claassen became the first woman to tick the classic hard Canadian sport climb. A new film was released today documenting the send. Kiersch first attempted the hard granite line three years prior,...
Comments / 0