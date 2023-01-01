The ice climbing season across Canada has been a mixed bag this season as we head into the first full month of winter. Quebec has some big ice, although the classic Montmorency Falls is in thin and unsafe conditions. The climbs on the headwall at Rivière-Sainte-Marguerite near Sept-îles are in fat shape, with wild lines like the three-pitch Pilier Simon-Proulx WI5 good to go. Photos shared by Benoit Lemieux show just how amazing the conditions are. Read a trip report to the area from 2014 here. Other Quebec classics like La Dent de Dracula WI5 are also in.

1 DAY AGO