ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Boulder sees impact of overnight snow

Jim Hooley is in Boulder where they accumulated a few inches of snow overnight. Jim Hooley is in Boulder where they accumulated a few inches of snow overnight. Temperatures will stay cool Tuesday hovering just above freezing with the return of sun. Travis Michels forecasts. Rare condition prompts teen’s transplant...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

High country under an avalanche warning

Be aware if you are heading to and from the mountains, many areas are under an avalanche warning as more snow falls Monday. Carly Cassady reports. Be aware if you are heading to and from the mountains, many areas are under an avalanche warning as more snow falls Monday. Carly Cassady reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Man rescued by Denver Fire after falling through ice

A man was rescued after falling through ice in Harvey Park on Saturday around 1:20 p.m., according to the Denver Fire Department. Man rescued by Denver Fire after falling through …. A man was rescued after falling through ice in Harvey Park on Saturday around 1:20 p.m., according to the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

More snow for the afternoon

The storm has hit its midday lull, but more snow is arriving for the afternoon commute. Travis Michels forecasts. The storm has hit its midday lull, but more snow is arriving for the afternoon commute. Travis Michels forecasts. Rare condition prompts teen’s transplant removal. A Colorado high school freshman...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Snow, fog stay overnight, warmup coming

Winter conditions continue on this Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with a warm-up around the corner. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Denver weather: Snow, fog stay overnight, warmup …. Winter conditions continue on this Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with a warm-up around the corner. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Sunshine has returned for rest of...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Thick, freezing fog leads to low visibility

Freezing fog and snow are making for adverse conditions on the roads in mountain towns. Vicente Arenas reports. Freezing fog and snow are making for adverse conditions on the roads in mountain towns. Vicente Arenas reports. Sunshine has returned for rest of week. Temperatures will stay cool Tuesday hovering just...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Delays and cancellations at DIA amid winter weather

Holiday travelers are facing delays and cancellations at DIA as the airport is hit with more winter weather. Joshua Short reports. Delays and cancellations at DIA amid winter weather. Holiday travelers are facing delays and cancellations at DIA as the airport is hit with more winter weather. Joshua Short reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Rare condition prompts teen's transplant removal

A Colorado high school freshman recently had to have a transplant kidney removed after a rare condition, GPA, caused complications with her new organ. Gabby Easterwood breaks down the impact on the family. Rare condition prompts teen’s transplant removal. A Colorado high school freshman recently had to have a...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Overnight snow, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Monday

Clouds increase across the Front Range and Denver on Sunday with snow arriving later this evening and lingering through Monday. Denver weather: Overnight snow, Pinpoint Weather …. Clouds increase across the Front Range and Denver on Sunday with snow arriving later this evening and lingering through Monday. Snowshoer has close...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Winter weather advisories continue

Adverse winter weather is expected today with high amounts of moisture and frigid temperatures. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Denver weather: Winter weather advisories continue. Adverse winter weather is expected today with high amounts of moisture and frigid temperatures. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Sunshine has returned for rest of week. Temperatures will stay...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area

Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
DENVER, CO
travellemming.com

15 Best Denver Tea Houses in 2023 (By a Local)

I’m sure you’ve heard the news, but there are some amazing Denver tea houses. Whether you’re into spots with grand architecture, savory mini sandwiches, or just an old-fashioned perfectly-steeped tea, there is a tea house in Denver for you. Although I’m a die-hard coffee drinker, I love...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Suncor shutdown to raise gas prices

With news that the Suncor refinery will be shut down for months, gas prices are expected to rise as a result. Kim Posey reports. With news that the Suncor refinery will be shut down for months, gas prices are expected to rise as a result. Kim Posey reports. Sunshine has...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment

The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the story. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for more snow, freezing drizzle

Light snow and possibly freezing drizzle can be seen along the Front Range Monday with the second round of snow expected this evening in the Denver weather forecast. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for more …. Light snow and possibly freezing drizzle can be seen along...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy