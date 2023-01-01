Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening another new store in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersDenver, CO
Logan Street studios likely to remain affordable housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
DIA increases baggage claim security amid Southwest meltdownBrittany Anas
Amenity-rich affordable housing may rise at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
KDVR.com
Boulder sees impact of overnight snow
Jim Hooley is in Boulder where they accumulated a few inches of snow overnight. Jim Hooley is in Boulder where they accumulated a few inches of snow overnight. Temperatures will stay cool Tuesday hovering just above freezing with the return of sun. Travis Michels forecasts. Rare condition prompts teen’s transplant...
KDVR.com
High country under an avalanche warning
Be aware if you are heading to and from the mountains, many areas are under an avalanche warning as more snow falls Monday. Carly Cassady reports. Be aware if you are heading to and from the mountains, many areas are under an avalanche warning as more snow falls Monday. Carly Cassady reports.
KDVR.com
Man rescued by Denver Fire after falling through ice
A man was rescued after falling through ice in Harvey Park on Saturday around 1:20 p.m., according to the Denver Fire Department. Man rescued by Denver Fire after falling through …. A man was rescued after falling through ice in Harvey Park on Saturday around 1:20 p.m., according to the...
KDVR.com
More snow for the afternoon
The storm has hit its midday lull, but more snow is arriving for the afternoon commute. Travis Michels forecasts. The storm has hit its midday lull, but more snow is arriving for the afternoon commute. Travis Michels forecasts. Rare condition prompts teen’s transplant removal. A Colorado high school freshman...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow, fog stay overnight, warmup coming
Winter conditions continue on this Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with a warm-up around the corner. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Denver weather: Snow, fog stay overnight, warmup …. Winter conditions continue on this Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with a warm-up around the corner. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Sunshine has returned for rest of...
Mountain travelers try to get the jump on incoming storm
Interstate 70 is expected to see snow Sunday night into Monday as a storm moves through and several travelers leaving ahead of plan to try and beat the storm.
KDVR.com
Thick, freezing fog leads to low visibility
Freezing fog and snow are making for adverse conditions on the roads in mountain towns. Vicente Arenas reports. Freezing fog and snow are making for adverse conditions on the roads in mountain towns. Vicente Arenas reports. Sunshine has returned for rest of week. Temperatures will stay cool Tuesday hovering just...
KDVR.com
Delays and cancellations at DIA amid winter weather
Holiday travelers are facing delays and cancellations at DIA as the airport is hit with more winter weather. Joshua Short reports. Delays and cancellations at DIA amid winter weather. Holiday travelers are facing delays and cancellations at DIA as the airport is hit with more winter weather. Joshua Short reports.
KDVR.com
Rare condition prompts teen's transplant removal
A Colorado high school freshman recently had to have a transplant kidney removed after a rare condition, GPA, caused complications with her new organ. Gabby Easterwood breaks down the impact on the family. Rare condition prompts teen’s transplant removal. A Colorado high school freshman recently had to have a...
Live updates: Snow, fog affect travel
The first Monday of the new year is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as freezing fog and mist will turn over to snow for the morning commute.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Overnight snow, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Monday
Clouds increase across the Front Range and Denver on Sunday with snow arriving later this evening and lingering through Monday. Denver weather: Overnight snow, Pinpoint Weather …. Clouds increase across the Front Range and Denver on Sunday with snow arriving later this evening and lingering through Monday. Snowshoer has close...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Winter weather advisories continue
Adverse winter weather is expected today with high amounts of moisture and frigid temperatures. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Denver weather: Winter weather advisories continue. Adverse winter weather is expected today with high amounts of moisture and frigid temperatures. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Sunshine has returned for rest of week. Temperatures will stay...
First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area
Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
travellemming.com
15 Best Denver Tea Houses in 2023 (By a Local)
I’m sure you’ve heard the news, but there are some amazing Denver tea houses. Whether you’re into spots with grand architecture, savory mini sandwiches, or just an old-fashioned perfectly-steeped tea, there is a tea house in Denver for you. Although I’m a die-hard coffee drinker, I love...
KDVR.com
Suncor shutdown to raise gas prices
With news that the Suncor refinery will be shut down for months, gas prices are expected to rise as a result. Kim Posey reports. With news that the Suncor refinery will be shut down for months, gas prices are expected to rise as a result. Kim Posey reports. Sunshine has...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Monday in Denver
Cold and foggy, with periods of light snow for Denver and the eastern plains through tonight. Mountain snow continues through Wednesday, with clearing skies over eastern CO Tuesday.
KDVR.com
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the story. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the...
KDVR.com
‘It has been significantly overwhelming,’ Denver says they cannot sustain migrant influx much longer
The City and County of Denver says to their resources to respond to the steady flow of migrants coming in is completely at capacity. Gabby Easterwood has the story. ‘It has been significantly overwhelming,’ Denver …. The City and County of Denver says to their resources to respond to...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for more snow, freezing drizzle
Light snow and possibly freezing drizzle can be seen along the Front Range Monday with the second round of snow expected this evening in the Denver weather forecast. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for more …. Light snow and possibly freezing drizzle can be seen along...
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
Comments / 2