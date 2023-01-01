Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Becker ties Brennan on UVM all-time wins list
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After UVM’s victory over UMBC on Sunday, head coach John Becker tied former head man Tom Brennan on the program’s all-time wins list with 264 victories. “It means a lot. It will mean a lot more when I break it. It’s a huge feat,”...
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont men’s basketball starts new year with a winning conference record
It’s been an up and down start to the basketball season for the Catamounts, but with America East play beginning, the second half could be an entirely different story. In its first conference game, Vermont dominated UMBC with in 74-61.
WCAX
How a warmup and early winter sap run could affect Vermont’s maple season
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple season is typically months away. But what happens when Vermont sees a warmup and maple season starts early? Lots of sugar-makers have their taps in trees in early December, so when the sap runs, they can collect. It’s day one of boiling at Branon Family...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors. “Sailing, kiting, skiing, snowboarding, backcountry stuff,” she said. Though, in order to truly enjoy it, especially during the winter months, you need to be outfitted properly. That’s where Patten says she can help.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi
If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
mynbc5.com
Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
With eyes and ears open, Sunny Eappen takes the helm at UVM Health Network
Described as collaborative and empathetic, the health network’s new leader says he wants to be a regular presence on the ground. Read the story on VTDigger here: With eyes and ears open, Sunny Eappen takes the helm at UVM Health Network.
WCAX
Winter enduro race introduced at Airborne Speedway
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Cars twisted and turned at Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh Sunday for a new winter event. Airborne hosted its first-ever Frozen 100 Enduro Race. “How could you not like going fast and turning left? I mean, that’s every kid’s dream,” said racer Cody Hodge.
WCAX
In The Garden: Indoor herbs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though what’s traditionally the coldest month of the year has just begun, there are still ways to get greens from your garden. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer tell us about indoor herbs on this week’s In The Garden.
WCAX
WCAX Bloopers 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Everyone makes mistakes. But when we mess up, sometimes a lot of people see it. And while it’s not fun when it’s happening, it does give us a laugh later!. It’s one of our favorite clips of the year: the annual Channel 3 Blooper...
mynbc5.com
UVM Medical Center, CVPH welcome first babies born in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The new year means hospitals across our region are welcoming the first babies of 2023. At the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, Cara Laren Cliffton was born at 5:47 a.m. Sunday weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. The hospital said mom...
VTDigger
$500,000 Historic Preservation Award agreement signed between Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service, Department of the Interior
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 30, 2022; Charlotte, Vermont – Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service have signed the formal Award Agreement for a $500,000 historic preservation grant, announced earlier this year by Senator Patrick Leahy’s Office as part of the federal government’s 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill. Clemmons Family Farm stewards the historic Clemmons farm in Charlotte– one of the less than half of one percent (0.4%) of farms in the U.S. that remain African American owned. The working farm is also an official landmark site on the State of Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail.
WCAX
Vermont man arrested in New Year’s Eve brawl
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a bar fight on New Year’s Eve ended in one arrest. Minutes before the new year, St. Johnsbury Police say they got reports about a bar fight involving up to 15 people at the Elks Club on Western Ave. Officers say a...
vermontcatholic.org
In Vermont, Eucharistic Revival to focus on Eucharistic celebration
The Catholic Church in the United States is observing the inaugural year of the National Eucharistic Revival, taking place thru July 2024. This multi-year effort is a response to some sobering statistics that shed light on the current state of affairs in the Church: only 31 percent of people who self-identify as Catholic profess belief in the Eucharist as the true Body and Blood of Christ, and less than 40 percent indicate they attend Mass weekly. While there can be debate around the content and results of this poll, one only needs to look around many of our churches to see the reality we are facing: empty pews, financial pressures, aging congregations and fewer volunteers and ministers (let alone ordained ministers). Beyond the situation in the Church, we look upon a hurting world in need of healing. The Church stands as a beacon in this hurting world, but given our own internal situation, is the Church’s light shining as it should.
‘It’s a sham’: Burlington city councilors question their own cannabis commission
Local control was built into Vermont’s adult-use cannabis laws. A few months into the legal cannabis market, one Burlington city councilor called the city’s role a “farce.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s a sham’: Burlington city councilors question their own cannabis commission.
WCAX
Pets With Potential: Meet Fred
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for someone who’s nothin’ but a hound dog, meet Fred!. Fred was found as a stray, so his history is unknown, but he is very sweet. He is 6 years old and neutered. Fred loves people and making friends. Because...
Two Degree Difference: Daily heat records can be an indicator of climate change
After some wild swings in temperatures over the last couple of weeks leading up to and through the holiday season, we figured it would be appropriate to discuss more about the increase in daily heat records for this week's Two Degree Difference.
WCAX
Tractor-trailer crash closes Swanton roadway
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash closed a Franklin County road on Monday. A tractor-trailer turned over on Route 78 in Swanton just before noon. The road was closed between Church and Campbell Bay roads and is likely to remain closed into the evening. The Islander reports the driver, from...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
WCAX
UVM Medical Center’s Baby New Year shares birthday with mom, aunt
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Baby New Year at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington made his appearance just before noon on the first, and he already has something in common with his mom. “I hoped we would have a New Year’s Eve baby,” mom Grace Kuzmin of Milton said....
Comments / 0