Vermont H.S. scores for Dec. 30-31: See how your favorite team fared

WCAX
How a warmup and early winter sap run could affect Vermont’s maple season
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple season is typically months away. But what happens when Vermont sees a warmup and maple season starts early? Lots of sugar-makers have their taps in trees in early December, so when the sap runs, they can collect. It’s day one of boiling at Branon Family...
travelawaits.com
13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England
New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods
Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho’s Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet. South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore...
WCAX
You Can Quote Me: Jan. 1, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “You Can Quote Me,” a peek into snowmaking on the ski mountain when Mother Nature isn’t cooperating. Plus, are you putting your head on pillows actually made in Vermont? We look into a company making the claim and examine the laws around using Vermont in your brand. Plus, we investigate military burn pits still in operation as a new law kicks in to help those already exposed.
mynbc5.com
Branon Family Maple Orchards celebrates first batch of maple syrup for the season
FAIRFIELD, Vt. — Warmer temps across Vermont the past few days has lead to the start of maple season. On Monday, Branon Family Maple Orchards finished its first batch of maple syrup for the 2023 season after a sap run on Dec. 30. "You never know; you just gotta...
12 lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold in Massachusetts in recent days
BOSTON, Mass. — There have been a dozen lottery tickets with prizes of at least $100,000 sold in Massachusetts in recent days. One person won $650,000 and 11 others hit for lottery prizes worth $100,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission. Three of the tickets were sold at a...
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Vermont
Looking for a laidback, family-friendly destination in the Northeast? Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Green Mountain State” of Vermont. This week, rest easy knowing your luggage will be staying put in one hotel room each night. Burlington is Vermont’s most populous city, and unless you’re planning a ski trip at one of Vermont’s mountain-top resorts, it’s best to plant your roots in Burlington and take day trips to surrounding sights. Plan to fly in and out of Burlington International Airport (BTV) and arrange your rental car accordingly. Fortunately, Burlington sits alongside Lake Champlain, which is the sixth largest lake in the country. Lake Champlain houses numerous beaches, plenty of opportunities for water sports, and a slew of state parks for camping and picnics.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi
If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
WCAX
Vermont’s Baby New Year born in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News reached out to area hospitals Sunday trying to find the first baby born in Vermont in 2023, and as far as we know, that title belongs to Elsie Claire Raymo. Raymo was delivered at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans at 2:42 a.m....
Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today felt more like mid April than the end of December! Temperatures soared well into the 50s for many and Burlington smashed the existing record high by 7 degrees with a high of 58. For reference, 58 is our normal high on April 20. Unseasonably warm temperatures continue straight on through the final hours of 2022 and into 2023. We will likely set a record warm low temperature for today too.
mynbc5.com
Vermont officials emphasize ice safety heading into a warmer new year
MONKTON, Vt. — Vermont Fish & Wildlife is urging people to practice ice safety as warm temperatures are expected to last well into the start of 2023. Ice fishing, ice skating and pond hockey are popular this time of year as bodies of water across the state begin to freeze over. Monkton Pond in Monkton was frozen on Friday, but frequent visitors could tell that the temperature was starting to wither away at the surface.
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
5 Drivers You’ll See on New Hampshire Roads This Winter
Who else is ready for a ton of snow in the Granite State?. That's right, the fresh powder will be covering New Hampshire like it does every winter. A blanket of white just draped over everything everywhere. And that includes the roads... Of course, that also means that you're bound...
WCAX
WCAX Bloopers 2022
The Vermont Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council has proposed a new immunity policy for survivors of sexual harm on Vermont’s college campuses. We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. ‘Strolling...
Retail cannabis business in Vermont continues to grow
Vermont's retail cannabis industry has grown from three operating dispensaries to 25.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is The State Bird of New Hampshire?
The State Bird of New Hampshire is The Purple Finch. A famous symbol of the state is the purple finch. It has been living in New England for hundreds of years. The New Hampshire purple finch is unique in that it has a colorful red and brown head. The male has a much more colorful head than the female.
WCAX
‘Strolling of the Heifers’ cow parade ends but mission will go on
The Vermont Intercollegiate Sexual Harm Prevention Council has proposed a new immunity policy for survivors of sexual harm on Vermont’s college campuses. We’ve met a lot of fascinating Vermonters over the last year, as Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got “Stuck in Vermont” with them. Friday...
10 Things to Stock Up On in Vermont
Here are ten things to stock up on in an uncertain world. Whether it's severe weather, COVID outbreaks, or an EMP, make sure you have these things on hand if you live in Vermont.
newyorkalmanack.com
Lake Champlain Ice Fishing Creel Survey Planned
This survey is part of an annual effort to survey both ice and open water anglers. Data gathered during these surveys will help DEC fisheries biologists better understand angler use and expectations, while also informing management actions on Lake Champlain. The 2023 ice fishing survey will take place at four...
